Helldivers 2 devs are adjusting Automaton citizen evac missions "in the near future" because they're "$€@!£X@&! impossible on higher difficulty levels"

Helldivers 2 players, rejoice. Arrowhead has confirmed that it'll soon be making adjustments to the citizen evacuation missions on Automaton-infested planets, because, simply put, they're "$€@!£X@&! impossible on higher difficulty levels."

These evacuation missions are incredibly hard on the more intense difficulty settings, but are a key part in being able to succeed in defense campaigns required to complete certain Major Orders, like the recent one which challenged players to defend a whopping 10 planets . Although we were successful on this occasion, you can understand the constant dread of being tasked with defending Automaton-occupied planets when it can feel so difficult to succeed in a mission in the first place, never mind win enough overall to complete a Major Order. Not much is more stressful for a Super Earth citizen than protecting a group of helpless civilians from an onslaught of gunfire and angry bots, after all. Thankfully though, changes are finally on the way.

Taking to the official Helldivers 2 Discord server, Arrowhead community manager Thomas Petersson writes: "To all of you offering feedback on how the bot citizen evac missions are $€@!£X@&! impossible on higher difficulty levels: We agree 100% and will therefore adjust these in the near future!"

When these alterations will be rolled out remains to be seen, but at least for now we don't need to worry too much about it. We've been issued a new Major Order, which mercifully asks us to choose between two planets to liberate. From the outset, it doesn't seem like it'll give us as much trouble as the last one, but with the all-powerful Game Master Joel pulling the strings behind the scenes, who knows where it might end up?

The changes to evacuation missions aren't the only tweaks that Arrowhead has been teasing lately. Petersson also recently stated that the team is "looking into and possibly tweaking" the way that the auto-climb (or auto-vault) feature works. As something which players have criticized since launch, any improvements to this would certainly be well received.

Arrowhead recently shared more fan art of Eagle-1 , while insisting that she and the other pilots haven't been "physically augmented to better perform their duty."