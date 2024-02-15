How to win at least 8 Defend Campaigns against the Automatons in Helldivers 2

The new Helldivers 2 "win at least 8 Defend Campaigns against the Automatons" Major Order will last two weeks, and has players fighting to protect new worlds from the bots - but what does that actually mean in gameplay terms? There's over ten thousand Requisition Slips on the line, so players will definitely want to know what's going on - namely, what is a defend campaign in Helldivers 2, and how do you win one? We'll explain everything you need to know below!

How to win Defend Campaigns in Helldivers 2 (Image: © Sony) Defend Campaigns in Helldivers 2 are massive community undertakings to win back one of Super Earth's colonised planets from invaders - in this case, those damn Automatons, arguably the more deadly of the two Helldivers 2 factions. To win a Defend Campaign is not the same thing as playing a mission or even completing a multi-mission operation, though it is part of it. If you check the image above, you'll see that each of the two planets above asked to be defended has both a timer associated with it, and two bars - one Blue, one Red. The blue represents the Helldivers, the Red represents the enemy. Every time you complete an Operation on either of those worlds, you slightly increase the blue - and you need to beat the Red bar before the timer elapses! If you can do that, you'll win the Campaign to Defend that world.

Over the next two weeks as the Invasion event progresses, new worlds have will have to be defended and protected - and if you can contribute to the successful protection of eight different worlds, you'll beat the Major Order, and get 125,000 Requisition Slips to spend on the Helldivers 2 best stratagems!

