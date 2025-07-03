Anime Expo 2025 schedule: times and dates for all major panels, including Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and Chainsaw Man

The Anime Expo 2025 is finally upon us. If you weren't lucky enough to snag a ticket (or don't fancy making the long trip to Los Angeles), you may be wondering what's going on behind closed doors in the many panels and talks across the next few days.

Well, with our Anime Expo 2025 schedule, you'll be able to keep track of all the potential big announcements and reveals as they happen – including information on Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2, One-Punch Man season 3, and the Chainsaw Man movie.

To help boil things down to the shows and movies you care about, we've whittled the longlist of Anime Expo 2025 panels down to the core essentials, including times and dates for those in the US and UK. For more of a short-term taster, check out all the new anime coming your way in this year's summer season.

Anime Expo 2025 schedule

(Image credit: ©Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe/Shogakukan/ “Frieren”Project)

Anime Expo Day 1 (July 3)

(Image credit: MAPPA)

Crunchyroll Morning Premieres (10:00 AM Pacific/1:00 PM Eastern/6:00 PM BST)

Aniplex of America 20th Anniversary Panel (2:00 PM Pacific/5:00 PM Eastern/10:00 PM BST)

The Rising of the Shield Hero 4 Panel (3:30 PM Pacific/6:30 PM Eastern/11:30 pm BST)

MAPPA Panel – Chainsaw Man: The Movie and more (4:30 PM Pacific/7:30 PM Eastern/00:30 AM BST)

Ghost in the Shell New Animation Project Panel (5:15 PM Pacific/8:15 PM Eastern/1:15 AM BST)

Crunchyroll Evening Premieres (8:00 PM Pacific/11:00 PM Eastern/4:00 AM BST)

Anime Expo Day 2 (July 4)

(Image credit: Viz Media)

Gachiakuta US Premiere (10:00 AM Pacific/1:00 PM Eastern/6:00 PM BST)

Demon Slayer 6th Anniversary Celebration (10:30 AM Pacific/1:30 PM Eastern/6:30 PM BST)

Frieren: Beyond the Journey (12:30 PM Pacific/3:30 PM Eastern/8:30 PM BST)

Bandai Namco Filmworks Panel (12:30 PM Pacific/3:30 PM Eastern/8:30 PM BST)

Witch Watch Panel (1:30 PM Pacific/4:30 PM Eastern/9:30 PM BST)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – Behind the Scenes (2:15 PM Pacific/5:15 PM Eastern/10:15 PM BST)

A-1 Pictures 20th Anniversary Panel (3:45 PM Pacific/6:45 PM Eastern/11:45 PM BST)

Production I.G. x WIT Industry Panel (4:00 PM Pacific/7:00 PM Eastern/0:00 BST)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Panel (4:45 PM Pacific/7:45 PM Eastern/00:45 AM BST)

The Apothecary Diaries Guest Panel (5:45 PM Pacific/8:45 PM Eastern/01:45 AM BST)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Special Panel (5:45 PM Pacific/8:45 PM Eastern/01:45 AM BST)

The Summer Hikaru Died (7:00 PM Pacific/10:00 PM Eastern/3:00 AM BST)

Anime Expo Day 3 (July 5)

(Image credit: J.C. STAFF)

My Hero Academia Special Event (10:00 AM Pacific/1:00 PM Eastern/6:00 PM BST)

One-Punch Man Season 3 Panel (12:00 PM Pacific/3:00 PM Eastern/8:00 PM BST)

Netflix Showcase (12:00 PM Pacific/3:00 PM Eastern/8:00 PM BST)

Warner Bros. Japan (1:00 PM Pacific/4:00 PM Eastern/9:00 PM BST)

Dr. Stone Science Future Cour 2 Panel (2:00 PM Pacific/5:00 PM Eastern/10:00 PM BST)

Dan Da Dan Panel (4:30 PM Pacific/7:30 PM Eastern/00:30 PM BST)

Crunchyroll Industry Panel (5:00 PM Pacific/8:00 PM Eastern/01:00 AM BST)

Anime Expo Day 4 (July 6)

(Image credit: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

Jujutsu Kaisen Special Event (10:00 AM Pacific/1:00 PM Eastern/6:00 PM BST)

Kaiju No. 8 Panel (12:00 PM Pacific/3:00 PM Eastern/8:00 PM BST)

GKIDS Industry Panel (1:45 PM Pacific/4:45 PM Eastern/9:45 PM BST)

Closing Ceremony (4:00 PM Pacific/7:00 PM Eastern/0:00 BST)

