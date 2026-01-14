Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 hits our screens this week and with Frieren, Fern, and Stark traveling north as their journey continues, there's plenty to look forward to.

But given anime's tendency to obscure even the most basic information from expectant fans, you may be wondering when Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 premieres, as well as where to stream new episodes. For all that and more, we've put together an easy-to-digest guide on the new Frieren season.

(Image credit: Kanehito Yamada, Tsuka Abe/Shogakukan/Frieren Project)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2, episode 1 releases on January 16 at 7:00 AM Pacific/10:00 AM Eastern on Crunchyroll. That translates to 3:00 PM GMT across the pond in the UK.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 release schedule

(Image credit: Kanehito Yamada, Tsuka Abe/Shogakukan/Frieren Project)

New episodes of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End will be available every Friday.

For now, we only know the release date of the first episode, though the rest will be confirmed on a weekly basis.

The current Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 release schedule is as follows:

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2, episode 1: January 16, 2026

Where can I watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2?

(Image credit: Crunchyroll/Madhouse)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 is available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll for paid subscribers.

We anticipate it will be streaming on Netflix within 18 months-two years, however.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 expected episode count

(Image credit: Crunchyroll/Madhouse)

Unlike the first season, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 is disappointingly short. Recent leaks suggest it will only consist of 10 episodes.

