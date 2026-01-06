Frieren: Beyond Journey's End director reveals why he stepped back from directing the hit fantasy anime

Keiichiro Saito has shared the candid reason he's not lead director on Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2

Frieren: Beyond Journey&#039;s End
(Image credit: Madhouse)

Anime director Keiichiro Saito has finally explained why he won't be in charge of helming Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 -- and his reason is actually pretty heart-wrenching.

The fantasy series, which is based on Kanehito Yamada's ongoing manga and currently holds an impressive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, is set to return with another batch of episodes on January 16. Behind the scenes, Tomoya Kitagawa is set to take over from Yamada, having overseen episodes 2, 8, and 25 in the previous chapter.

In season 2, "Frieren will travel to new lands with her new party. We’ll explore fresh dynamics, new combat situations, and all of the characters' changing mindsets. It’ll be exciting to see how their roles develop and how Frieren grows through these experiences," director Yuichiro Fukushi told ScreenRant at AnimeExpo 2025.

