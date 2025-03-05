One of the best fantasy anime in recent years gets January 2026 release window for season 2

The return of breakout hit anime show Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has a release window. Season 2 of the fantasy series will kick off in January 2026, giving us less than a year of waiting left to find out what happens next for the titular mage.

The announcement came as part of a special livestream panel held by some of the cast to discuss upcoming plans. During the conversation, they revealed that Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 is due to premiere sometime in January 2026.

3/5(水)20:00～『葬送のフリーレン』～トークの魔法～【近況報告】／出演：種﨑敦美、岡本信彦、市ノ瀬加那 - YouTube Watch On

Though we didn't get an exact date, that’s still a very specific window. Atsumi Tanezaki, who voices Frieren, Nobuhiko Okamoto, who portrays Himmel, and Kana Ichinose, the voice of Fern, took part. They share their favorite scenes, tease new merchandise, and celebrate some milestones, such as the manga by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe crossing the threshold of 24 million copies in circulation.

The news comes with a fresh visual, featuring Frieren, Himmel, and Fern chilling on a cliff side. It’s a gorgeous image, emblematic of studio Madhouse’s animation work on the show.

Madhouse had already confirmed it was continuing to work on the series. The melancholic story centers around Frieren, an Elven mage who's trekking to a sacred place to give Himmel, an old friend, a proper goodbye after his passing. They were both members of a party that managed to stave off a great evil some years prior, and the narrative combines those events with the central journey.

The first season yielded a strong reception, sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, no doubt contributing to the quick turnaround for the second. It premiered in September 2023 and aired 28 episodes over two cours, with the finale airing in March 2024. Arriving first to Crunchyroll, it recently made it's way onto Netflix as well. It's unknown if season 2 will maintain the same release strategy.

