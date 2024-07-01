Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie trilogy: Release date speculation, trailer, story, cast, and more

After five years on the air Demon Slayer is officially coming to an end, but not with season 5. Instead, we're getting a movie trilogy for the adaptation of the Infinity Castle arc. The final chapter in Tanjiro’s story will see him finally face off against the demonic leader Muzan Kibutsuji – but what else can we expect? Below, in our guide to the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movies, you’ll find out.

Everything from speculation on a release date to a first teaser trailer can be found here. We’ve also dived into the source material to give you the answer on which manga chapters it’s adapting next and a look at why we're getting a trilogy of movies for Infinity Castle instead of Demon Slayer season 5.

At this early stage, it’s difficult to say exactly when the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie trilogy will release. However, the anime hasn’t skipped a single year since its debut, which strongly suggests that at least the first instalment will arrive in 2025.

That, when coupled with the Hashira Training’s short eight-episode season, means that Ufotable could be working hard on the final arc. A late 2025 window, just in time for the fall season which typically falls in October, wouldn’t be out of the question.

We’ll have more news on the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle release date as we get it.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie story: what manga chapters is it adapting?

The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movies will pick up where Demon Slayer season 4 and Hashira Training left off, with Ubuyashiki predicting an approach from Muzan and detonating his entire complex (he and his family along with it) in the hopes of stopping the demon leader.

While Muzan just about escaped, the main Hashira all converged. Despite being beheaded, Muzan wasn't defeated and was able to trap each Hashira inside the demon's HQ of Infinity Castle (hence the name). From there, they must battle to escape, kill the Upper Ranks and, ultimately, defeat Muzan and put an end to the demon scourge once and for all.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, then, will likely adapt the Final Battle portion of the manga, which consists of the Infinity Castle arc (chapters 137-183) and the Sunrise Countdown arc (chapters 184-205).

While we won’t go into spoilers here, it’s clear from the anime that all roads lead to a final showdown between the Hashira and Muzan’s army of demons, including the Upper Ranks.

As the name suggests, that sees the Infinity Castle – Muzan’s HQ – come into play, with the eternal battle between demons and demon slayers being brought to a definitive end here. You won’t want to miss this.

This is the list of arcs so far and how Infinity Castle fits into the bigger picture:

Demon Slayer season 1 (Unwavering Resolve arc – Chapters 1-53)

Demon Slayer season 2 (Mugen Train and Entertainment District arcs – Chapters 54-97)

Demon Slayer season 3 (Swordsmith Village arc – Chapters 98-127)

Demon Slayer season 4 (Hashira Training arc – Chapters 128-136)

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie trilogy (Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown arcs – Chapters 137-204)

Is Demon Slayer season 5 happening? And is Infinity Castle the final season?

To avoid any confusion: no, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is not Demon Slayer season 5. We're getting three movies to wrap up the series in cinemas instead.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is definitely the final arc, however, with Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zanitsu’s stories drawing to a close once the anime ends. But it's not going to be on television; it's a theatrical exclusive and, for all intents and purposes, replaces what would have been Demon Slayer season 5 in terms of chronology.

That’s not to say the saga can continue elsewhere but, right now, Ufotable is only adapting the story of Koyoharu Gotouge’s official manga, which ended in May 2020.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie trailer: the trilogy's first teaser

The first trailer for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has been shown off, following on from the end of the Hashira Training arc.

While it’s only a brief, short teaser, the Infinity Castle trailer reveals a brief first-person sequence of the mysterious Infinity Castle. It then reveals the key players of the movie trilogy, including all the main Hashira who will be battling to escape. Watch it for yourself above.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle cast: expected returning characters for the movie trilogy

The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle cast hasn’t been locked in yet but, like Tanjiro’s keen sense of smell, we’ve got a gut feeling that these will all be returning in some form or capacity.

Natsuke Hanae - Tanjiro

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka - Inosuke

Hiro Shimono - Zenitsu

Toshihiko Seki - Muzan Kibutsuji

Kana Hanazawa - Mitsuri Kanroji

Tomokazu Sugita - Gyomei Himejima

Ken'ichi Suzumura - Obanai Iguro

Kengo Kawanishi - Muichiro Tokito

Tomokazu Seki - Sanemi Shinazugawa

Takahiro Sakurai - Giyu Tomioka

Saori Hayami - Shinobu Kocho

Maaya Sakamoto - Tamayo

Where to watch Demon Slayer Infinity Castle

We expect Demon Slayer Infinity Castle will air in cinemas as a big-budget affair, with the possibility of it streaming on Crunchyroll a few months down the line. A Netflix release could come later.

For more, check out the best anime you should be watching in 2024 and our list of best anime on Netflix.