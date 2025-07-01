Dan Da Dan season 2 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll and Netflix?

No, this isn't the work of aliens. Dan Da Dan season 2 is about to hit our screens very soon. So, if you're a Crunchyroll or Netflix subscriber, you're probably wondering exactly when Okarun and Momo's new adventures beam down.

Don't worry, you're in luck. Below, we have the Dan Da Dan season 2, episode 1 release date. There's also speculation over its streaming time, episode count, release schedule, and more. We also have a look at whether you need to watch the big-screen Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye movie before the second season begins.

(Image credit: Yukinoba Tatsu/SHUEISHA/DANDADAN Production Committee)

Dan Da Dan season 2, episode 1 is released on Crunchyroll and Netflix on July 3, 2025 at 9:00 AM Pacific/noon Eastern. That's 5:00 PM BST in the UK.

For what that means in your region, please check the time zone converter.

Dan Da Dan season 2 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: ©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee)

New episodes of Dan Da Dan season 2 will release on Thursdays for the anime summer season, which should run from July until early September.

Right now, this is all we know about the confirmed Dan Da Dan season 2 release schedule:

Dan Da Dan season 2, episode 1: July 3, 2025

Where can I watch Dan Da Dan season 2?

(Image credit: ©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee)

Dan Da Dan season 2 will be streaming for Crunchyroll and Netflix subscribers, mirroring the first season.

So, as long as you have a membership to either streamer (or both), you will be able to watch new Dan Da Dan episodes as soon as they're released. In general, though, we'd recommend Crunchyroll because it has rights to the English dub (though its release date is still very much TBC).

How many episodes of Dan Da Dan season 2 are there?

(Image credit: ©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee)

Dan Da Dan season 2 should, like the first season, consist of 12 episodes.

Barring any breaks, that means Dan Da Dan's new season will end on September 18.

Do I need to watch Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye before season 2?

The compilation film Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye brought together the season 1 finale and the first three episodes of Dan Da Dan season 2 as a means for fans to experience the Evil Eye arc early.

If you've seen the film already, you can probably hold fire and wait for the fourth episode to drop near the end of July. But watching week-to-week works just as well, too. The film certainly isn't essential for anyone else; you're free to watch Dan Da Dan season 2 as normal, safe in the knowledge that you're not missing out.

