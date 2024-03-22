With its anthology structure and oddly-titled seasons, it can be a tough task to watch JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in order if you're a newcomer.

Thankfully, for those looking to dive into the Joestar family's trials and tribulations across the centuries, it's not as tricky as it seems at first blush.

Below, we'll run you through the complete JoJo's Bizarre Adventure watch order, including how many parts are in each season, total episode count, and where to watch each episode.

How to watch Jojo's Bizarre Adventure in order

(Image credit: David Production)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood (season 1, part 1) - Episodes 1-9

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Battle Tendency (season 1, part 2) - Episodes 10-26

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders (season 2, part 1) - Episodes 1-24

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders Battle in Egypt (season 2, part 2) - Episodes 26-48

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable (season 3) - Episodes 1-39

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind (season 4) - Episodes 1-39

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (season 5) - Episodes 1-38

First off, if you're new to JoJo's, it's worth quickly running through the structure of the entire show: there are five seasons split into multiple parts and arcs. Each season deals with different members of the Joestar family in their fight against series antagonist Dio and his many disciples.

While there is occasionally overlap between the seasons, each one is its own separate beast. They should still be watched in order, however, as the seasons move forward through the decades in linear fashion.

The first season is split into two parts. The first nine episodes are titled Phantom Blood and take place in the 1880s, with the remaining 17 episodes forming part of the Battle Tendency arc decades later with a descendant of the Joestar clan.

The second season is a mammoth 48-episode run titled Stardust Crusaders, set in the 1980s and featuring Jotaro Kujo as one of its leads. That's split into two 24-episode parts, though it's collected as one 48-episode season on Netflix. The second half adapts the 'Battle in Egypt' arc.

Still with us? It gets far simpler from here. The third (Diamond is Unbreakable) and fourth (Golden Wind) seasons are both 39 episodes long and can be watched from start to finish as normal. They are set in 1999 and 2001 respectively.

The fifth and most recent season, Star Ocean, aired in three parts across 38 episodes.

How many episodes are in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure?

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: David Production)

As of writing, there are 190 episodes split across five seasons. There could always be more JoJo's on the way, though: multiple arcs from Hirohiko Araki's manga are yet to be adapted: Steel Ball Run, JoJolion, and The JoJoLands.

Where can I watch JoJo's Bizarre Adventure?

Every episode of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is now streaming on Netflix, with Stone Ocean being exclusively available on the platform.

The first four seasons are streaming on Crunchyroll.

