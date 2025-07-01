Realizing it won't get far with the story alone, Solo Leveling explores new fields of action and aura farming: an ice skating musical

Solo Leveling may be making waves in the anime world, but it's about to level up elsewhere – and I promise you're not ready for its "new experiment."

No, it's not April 1. Solo Leveling on Ice is planned for 10 shows later this year, with "intense battle scenes" taking place on the rink (H/T AnimeCorner).

Production company ArenaLive isn't exactly underselling the event either, which takes place from December 24 to 31 in Korea.

ArenaLive said, “This ice performance musical is a new experiment and challenge for K-content based on the strong IP of Solo Leveling. We will grow it into a model that introduces the Korean performance genre to the global stage, going beyond a simple performance.

It continued, “While animation or dramatization have been the typical paths for IP expansion, this performance is a new attempt to break down genre boundaries through the fresh space of ‘ice skating.’ Through the performance, we will expand our contact points with not only webtoon fans but also existing performing arts fans.”

Ice skating performances are nothing new with existing properties, of course. Famously, Disney on Ice has been wowing audiences for over 40 years, while the 2018 Winter Olympics saw figure skaters Miu Suzaki and Ryuichi Kihara perform a routine, fittingly, set to the music of ice skating anime Yuri on Ice.

While Solo Leveling takes to the ice, it appears Solo Leveling season 3 is on ice – at least for the time being.

Crunchyroll has said it will continue on the streamer when it returns (no surprise there given it's the most-watched show in Crunchyroll history), but there's been no official news forthcoming. Episodes taking around a year to produce probably has something to do with that, mind you.

