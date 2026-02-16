Frieren season 2 joins Jujutsu Kaisen by going on a sudden break – in preparation of a new arc

A quiet week on the anime front

Frieren and Fern restraining Stark in Frieren: Beyond Journey&#039;s End season 2
(Image credit: Kanehito Yamada, Tsuka Abe/Shogakukan/Frieren Project)

As soon as the winter anime season gains momentum, it stops again. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 becomes the latest series to go on a break, but it's all in preparation of a new mini-arc for the cozy fantasy anime.

Frieren season 2's sixth episode, originally set to air this week, has been pushed back to February 27.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

