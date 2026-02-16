Frieren season 2 joins Jujutsu Kaisen by going on a sudden break – in preparation of a new arc
As soon as the winter anime season gains momentum, it stops again. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 becomes the latest series to go on a break, but it's all in preparation of a new mini-arc for the cozy fantasy anime.
Frieren season 2's sixth episode, originally set to air this week, has been pushed back to February 27.
Far from being a work-related delay, the brief break has instead been done to tee up the Divine Revolte arc. While the manga readers will be all too familiar with what's to come, anime fans can expect plenty of action as Frieren goes toe-to-toe with a formidable demon in the northern regions.
Disappointingly for anime fans, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is also skipping this week. A recap episode will air instead, though it's not believed Frieren will follow suit.
Frieren season 2 has received just as much acclaim as its first season, propelling itself to the top of the best anime charts on fan review site My Anime List (it's now second only to season 1). Its gorgeously crafted end credits sequence, sketched entirely with coloring pencils, has also been the perfect middle finger to an anime landscape increasingly infiltrated by AI art and dubbing.
Frieren is set to deliver a far shorter season than expected, totaling only 10 episodes compared to the first season's 28 episodes. Jujutsu Kaisen is also going on a Culling Game break in late March, though could return within the next 12 months.
For more, check out our picks for the best anime on Crunchyroll, plus a look ahead to the full Frieren season 2 release schedule.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
