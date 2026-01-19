Frieren season 2's hand drawn end credits are the perfect middle finger to AI in anime

If I asked you to name your favorite anime end credits sequence, there's probably one or two that immediately spring to mind, whether it's because of a certain art style or catchy piece of music.

Previously, I would go to bat for Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood's series of iconic EDs, but a new contender has emerged: Frieren season 2's ending 'The Story of Us', sung by Milet with illustrations by artist Mimei Auome.

Using only coloring pencils, Auome brings to life Frieren's journey in stunning fashion. It gets even more impressive once you see Auome's painstaking illustrations for each scene, which they have since posted on their official Twitter account. See for yourself below.

『葬送のフリーレン』第2期ノンクレジットED映像公開🪄 ♪EDテーマ：「The Story of Us」miletYouTube▼https://t.co/m1BMKlzlJT#frieren #milet@milet_music pic.twitter.com/0zLW1XLKKcJanuary 16, 2026

With the proliferation of AI in anime continuing to rear its ugly head, 'The Story of Us' feels like the perfect counter-argument to why art needs a human touch. Better still, it elevates Frieren season 2 even further with its short love story between Himmel and Frieren, replete with vivid color and emotion.

Last year saw multiple AI controversies erupt in the anime industry. Several AI English dubs were removed from Prime Video after fan outcry, while short film Twins Hinahima – made almost entirely using AI – debuted last March.

After OpenAI launched its Sora 2 video generation software, the backlash mounted up after its use of iconic anime characters. That led to Japanese parliament member Akihisa Shiozaki stating on his social media that "Japan bears a responsibility to take the lead on making rules (related to AI and copyright infringement), precisely because we are a country that has captivated the world with the creative power of anime, games, and music."

For more, check out our guides on new anime and the Frieren season 2 release schedule.