After 29 years and over 1100 chapters, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has finally written down what the One Piece actually is

It's been a long-running joke that the meaning behind the mythical One Piece treasure will never be revealed. Is it the friends Monkey D. Luffy made along the way? Are there piles of gold awaiting the Straw Hats somewhere on the Grand Line?

Whatever the case may be, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has finally written down the answer on a piece of paper – after almost 30 years and over 1100 manga chapters.

The kicker, as revealed in a special video, is that the parchment has been locked away in a sealed container and dropped to the bottom of the ocean.

'What is the ONE PIECE?' Special Project PV.Eiichiro Oda has written the secret behind the ONE PIECE Treasure and Monkey D. Luffy in a piece of paper sunk in the bottom of the ocean. Once the series ends, the truth will be revealed.https://t.co/54qtLlyiWa pic.twitter.com/XKiyaaDYY8March 3, 2026

"Once the series ends, the truth will be revealed," the voiceover declares, suggesting that the answer will arrive once the manga wraps up for good. Right now, however, only one copy exists and it's resting at an undisclosed location where even the best GeoGuessr user won't be able to track it down.

With One Piece entering its Final Saga, you may assume that the end is nigh. But Oda has shown no signs of slowing down since its 1997 debut, with the creator also being all-hands on deck for the live-action Netflix series, which is about to launch its second season this March.

After an unprecedented break, the One Piece anime will also return this April for the Elbaph arc. Moving forward, the series will only ship out a "maximum" of 26 episodes per year, a considerable drop from its usual cadence of 52 episodes every 12 months.

