Netflix has released a One Piece season 1 recap, so you can catch up with the Straw Hat Pirates before your season 2 binge

One Piece season 2 is almost upon us, and Netflix has released a handy dandy season 1 recap so you're all caught up with Luffy and co.

Narrated by Monkey D. Luffy himself (Inaki Godoy), our favorite stretchy pirate explains the history of the One Piece, and how it was hidden by Gold Rodger before his execution. It's Luffy's goal to find the One Piece and become King of the Pirates, but that requires sailing the Grand Line... which is no easy task. Because of this, Luffy needed a crew. The crew, who would come to be known as the Straw Hat Pirates, consists of shady navigator Nami (Emily Rudd), chef Sanji (Taz Skylar), sharpshooter Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Zoro (Mackenyu), who Luffy refers to as the most dangerous man in the high seas. You can check out the full clip below.

The newest season 2 trailer sees Luffy and the Straw Hats shipwrecked on a brand new island (that we're pretty sure is Cactus Island) after hitting a waterfall. Enter the Baroque Works villains, giants, and some dinosaurs.

ONE PIECE | Season 1 Recap | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

All episodes of One Piece season 2 will drop at once in March, rather than follow a weekly schedule. And there's so much more on the way: One Piece season 3 entered production in November 2025, which is a fairly quick turnaround time given that Netflix announced the renewal in August 2025.

One Piece season 2 is scheduled to hit Netflix on March 10. In the meantime, you catch up on the anime with our guide on how to watch all of One Piece in order.