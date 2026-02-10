New One Piece season 2 trailer promises a high-stakes swashbuckling adventure complete with giants, dinosaurs, and the return of Buggy the Clown
Come sail away with the Straw Hat Pirates
A new trailer for One Piece season 2 has arrived – and it looks like we're in for a wild ride.
In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Nami (Emily Rudd), Zoro (Mackenyu), Sanji (Taz Skylar), and Usopp (Jacob Romero) set sail for the Grand Line... and subsequently crash land on a brand new island (that we can only assume is Cactus Island) after hitting a waterfall. There, a plethora of new dangers await, including dinosaurs, giants, and a gaggle of eccentric new villains whose sole mission is to capture pirates entering the Grand Line. The trailer is also appropriately set to "Come Sail Away" by Styx.
We also get a clearer and longer look at Mr. 3 (David Dastmalchian), the eccentric Baroque Works villain who possesses the ability to control and manipulate wax, among other things. And though it was only for a brief moment... everyone's favorite villain Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward) is, indeed, back.
The second season also sees the arrival of some pretty significant characters from the manga and anime, including Tony Tony Chopper (Mikaela Long), Smoker (Callum Kerr), and Brogy (Brendan Murray). As for the rest of the Baroque Works villains, the cast includes Miss Wednesday (Charithra Chandran), Nico Robin aka Miss All Sunday (Lera Abova), Yonda Thomas as Igaram, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, and Sophia Ann Caruso as Miss Goldenweek.
One Piece season 3 entered production in November 2025, which is a pretty quick turnaround time following the renewal announcement in August.
One Piece season 2 is scheduled to hit Netflix on March 10. In the meantime, you catch up on the anime with our guide on how to watch all of One Piece in order.
