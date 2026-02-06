The Apothecary Diaries season 3 release date speculation, story, trailer, and movie news

Grab your lotions and your potions: we're heading away from the palace with Maomao for The Apothecary Diaries season 3. Fast becoming one of the hottest anime around – and a welcome break from all of the shonen seriousness, if we're being honest – the political intrigue continues not only with a new season this fall, but an "original" movie too.

So, how is The Apothecary Diaries season 3 coming along? I'm glad you asked. Below, we have everything from release date speculation to the first teaser scroll. You're also just a scroll away from a more in-depth look at the potential narrative ground the new season will cover in its story, courtesy of what we know about Natsu Hyūga's light novel source material.

(Image credit: Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos/The Apothecary Diaries Project)

The Apothecary Diaries season 3 will be released in October 2026. The season will be split into two parts (or 'cours'). The second cour will premiere in April 2027 – with a movie (more on that below) arriving in December 2026.

Typically, anime shows released in the fall window premiere in the first week of October, so we anticipate that will also be the case with The Apothecary Diaries season 3.

The Apothecary Diaries season 3 trailer

【薬屋のひとりごと】2周年記念PV - TVアニメ第3期＆劇場版制作決定！ - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for The Apothecary Diaries season 3, which you can see above, was released last October.

While much of the teaser is concerned with recapping key events across the first two seasons in the palace as part of its second anniversary celebration, the back third kicks off a 'Major Announcements' section. In it, Moamao speaks of a "sense of unease" as a voiceover declares "the story enters a new frontier." While we don't get any scenes in motion, we are gifted a new piece of key art showcasing Maomao's season 3 look.

The Apothecary Diaries season 3 story: what novels will be adapted?

(Image credit: Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos/The Apothecary Diaries Project)

The Apothecary Diaries is expected to adapt the fifth and sixth light novel volumes of Natsu Hyūga's series, based on previous seasons also adapting two volumes each of the series to date.

While little is known officially about The Apothecary Diaries season 3 story, we anticipate much of the runtime will surround Maomao's journey out towards the Western Capital. Of course, it wouldn't be The Apothecary Diaries without Maomao dealing with the court and its people's various ailments, as well as getting swept up in more political drama – particularly with her ongoing dynamic with Jinshi.

We won't go into spoiler territory here, but The Apothecary Diaries season 3's first part will likely leave off at Maomao reaching her destination out west, with the second part revolving partially around a dramatic incident involving Lishu.

This all comes after the second season's ending saw Gyokuyou giving birth and maintaining her firm grasp as Empress.

Maomao has plenty of life changes of her own as she leaves the palace, as well as the will they/won't they romance with Jinshi almost bubbling over. In a surprise return, Shisui (now Tamamo) was confirmed to be still alive, with the hairpin Maomao gave her allowing her to survive the gunshot wound.

The Apothecary Diaries season 3 cast

(Image credit: Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos/The Apothecary Diaries Project)

The Apothecary Diaries season 3 cast will likely have a mixture of familiar and new faces as Maomao travels out west.

While anime typically keeps its voice cast under wraps until a few weeks or months down the line, but we anticipate these actors will be back once more to reprise their roles in some capacity.

Aoi Yuki – Maomao

Maomao Takeo Otsuka – Jinshi

– Jinshi Hina Kino – Lishu

– Lishu Katsuyuki Konishi – Gaoshun

– Gaoshun Kaori Nazuka – Suirei

– Suirei Misaki Kuno – Xiaolan

– Xiaolan Asami Sato – Tamamo

– Tamamo Atsumi Tanezaki – Gyokuyou

– Gyokuyou Asami Seto – Loulan

Where to watch The Apothecary Diaries season 3

(Image credit: Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos/The Apothecary Diaries Project)

Much like the prior seasons, we expect The Apothecary Diaries season 3 will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. The first two seasons can be watched on the anime streamer if you are a paid subscriber.

Will The Apothecary Diaries season 3 connect to the movie?

(Image credit: Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos/The Apothecary Diaries Project)

Right now, it's not believed The Apothecary Diaries' mainline series, including its third season, will be connected to the upcoming movie.

Despite the movie's placement in between both cours of The Apothecary Diaries season 3, it's unlikely to bridge the gap. Instead, it's being touted as "an all-new original story" set within the universe, written by series author Natsu Hyūga.

