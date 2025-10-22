The Apothecary Diaries returns next year for season 3 and a surprise movie release after Chainsaw Man and Demon Slayer's anime box office success

News
By published

The Apothecary Diaries returns in October 2026

The Apothecary Diaries season 2
(Image credit: Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos/The Apothecary Diaries Project)

The Apothecary Diaries is officially returning for a third season and, surprisingly, a new theatrical movie.

As revealed during a 'Second Anniversary' stream (H/T Anime News Network), the first part of The Apothecary Diaries season 3 will launch in October 2026. The second part – or cour, in anime-speak – is arriving in April 2027 as part of that year's spring slate.

Unlike Vinland Saga season 3 (which is still yet to be announced, despite two critically acclaimed seasons), Apothecary Diaries has a clear – and exciting – future ahead of it. The move to theatrical may raise eyebrows but thanks to Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle's record-breaking cinematic run and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc about to shred its way into cinemas, it appears theaters are the new port of call for anime fans.

See more TV Shows News
Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.