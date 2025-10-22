The Apothecary Diaries returns next year for season 3 and a surprise movie release after Chainsaw Man and Demon Slayer's anime box office success

The Apothecary Diaries is officially returning for a third season and, surprisingly, a new theatrical movie.

As revealed during a 'Second Anniversary' stream (H/T Anime News Network), the first part of The Apothecary Diaries season 3 will launch in October 2026. The second part – or cour, in anime-speak – is arriving in April 2027 as part of that year's spring slate.

In-between, fans will be treated to an Apothecary Diaries movie in December 2026, featuring an original story penned by series author Natsu Hyuga.

The Apothecary Diaries, which follows the exploits of Maomao as she tends to the various ailments of the Tang Dynasty's palace with her various lotions and potions, has only grown in popularity in the past 12 months. To that end, it's moved into the top 30 anime of all time on aggregator My Anime List, sitting pretty with an average score of 8.86 from over 400,000 votes.

Understandably, there had been some consternation from fans prior to the season 3 announcement. Traditionally, the end of one anime season is swiftly followed by the announcement of the next chapter. With The Apothecary Diaries season 2 coming to a close in July, the months of radio silence left audiences wondering what would become of Maomao and her palatial duties.

Unlike Vinland Saga season 3 (which is still yet to be announced, despite two critically acclaimed seasons), Apothecary Diaries has a clear – and exciting – future ahead of it. The move to theatrical may raise eyebrows but thanks to Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle's record-breaking cinematic run and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc about to shred its way into cinemas, it appears theaters are the new port of call for anime fans.

For more, check out our complete guide to new anime, plus all the latest on Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.