New anime movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is now the highest-grossing international movie ever in the US, beating out an Oscar-winning movie in the process

As its theatrical run goes on, new anime movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle just keeps on breaking more and more records, beating some rather highly acclaimed pictures.

After being in US theatres for one month, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has become the highest-grossing international movie ever in America, as found by Global Box Office. According to Box Office Mojo, the anime movie has earned a whopping $128,637,106 at the US box office so far, with tickets still being sold for future screenings.

The Demon Slayer feature has overtaken some of the most beloved international movies of all time, including Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which earned $128,530,421 at the American box office at the time of release. The martial arts movie, which stands at a pretty much perfect 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes, went on to win the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film at the 2001 Oscars.

The rest of the top 10 highest-grossing international movies in the US include Life Is Beautiful, which has now been pushed to number 3, followed by Godzilla Minus One, Hero, Parasite, Instructions, Pan's Labyrinth, Amélie, and Fearless.

This is not the first record that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has smashed since it hit Japanese theatres on July 18 and US theaters on September 12. In September 2025, Infinity Castle became the highest-grossing anime movie of all time, beating Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Then later, the film overtook DC's Superman and Marvel's Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Now, fans want to see Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle win an Oscar. Seen as though the film has now surpassed an Oscar-winning picture, that doesn't look too unlikely.

Based on the Infinity Castle arc from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, Infinity Castle follows a demon slayer named Tanjiro Kamado as he enters a demon stronghold known as the Infinity Castle and faces his biggest challenge yet. However, Tanjiro's journey (and Demon Slayer's success at the box office) doesn't stop there, as Infinity Castle is just the first movie in an upcoming trilogy.

