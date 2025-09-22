Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle beats Fantastic Four and closes in on Superman after becoming the highest-grossing anime movie of all time

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is now officially the highest-grossing anime movie of all time, and is closing in on some iconic names as 2025's paradigm shift at the box office continues.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has raked in $555 million, eclipsing the previous record held by its predecessor Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which garnered a respectable $500 million in 2020.

With that figure – bolstered by its staggered release this past weekend in territories across Europe, such as France and Germany – Infinity Castle has now overtaken Fantastic Four: First Steps and its $520 million gross, effectively ensuring Marvel won't have a single movie in the box office's top 10 in a calendar year for the first time since 2011.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle followed the first showdowns between Tanjiro and his Hashira allies against Muzan Kibutsuji and his group of 'Upper Moon' demons, with the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle ending setting up a confrontation between Upper One Kokushibo and the remaining Hashira.

While no sequel release date is forthcoming, Crunchyroll has recently addressed streaming plans for the first movie – strongly suggesting that the cinematic release won't be hitting on-demand until next year.

"Go see [Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle] in the theater because the theater is the only place you’re going to be able to see this film in 2025," Crunchyroll's executive vice president of global commerce Mitchel Berger told Popverse.

The next big new anime release in Western cinemas is Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, a continuation of the first season. That hits US and UK cinemas on October 29.

