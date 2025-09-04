Upper Moon demons, explained: the whereabouts of Demon Slayer's Twelve Kizuki villains before Infinity Castle

Given its status as a shonen anime, it should come as little surprise that Demon Slayer revels in a power ranking system for both its heroes and villains. While the demon slayers have the Hashira to protect their backs, you may be a little less clear on the demonic Twelve Kizuki, their leader Muzan Kibutsuji, and their respective ranks.

To help guide you before the release of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, we've put together a complete guide to the Upper Moons, including their current whereabouts (dead or alive), their names, ranks, and what we know so far about their history. However, we won't be straying into the manga for this exercise – this is strictly anime-only, with no spoilers for Infinity Castle.

What are the Upper Moons and the Twelve Kizuki?

(Image credit: Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

Yes, the demons in Demon Slayer have a hierarchy. Centuries prior to the events of the series, head demon Muzan Kibutsuji decided to form a group of a dozen of the most powerful demons, known as the Twelve Kizuki.

They were then split into two groups: the six Upper Moons/Upper Ranks, consisting of the most skilled and dangerous demons, and six Lower Ranks, who would do Muzan's bidding.

The makeup of the group has changed over the years, largely due to multiple deaths at the hands of the elite demon slayers known as the Hashira. In fact, a prerequisite for becoming a Hashira involves killing an Upper Moon. Though, as mentioned during the third season, after the death of the pair of Upper Six demons known as Gyutaro and Daki, there has only been one Upper Rank demon killed in 113 years.

Who leads the Upper Moons and the Twelve Kizuki?

(Image credit: ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

The Twelve Kizuki are led by Muzan Kibutsuji, the head demon who was responsible for the death of much of Tanjiro's family and has terrorized communities for centuries on his mission to 'conquer the sun.'

He has frequently called the Twelve Kizuki together in the Infinity Castle, a sprawling, nigh-on impenetrable fortress that appears to branch out in all directions.

While Muzan gives the Upper Moons full autonomy, it appears they still adhere to the ranking system, with the Upper One given most respect and authority in any group situation. There have been moments, however, such as Upper Three Akaza striking the Upper Two, where that authority is challenged. The structure of the group, then, is very much based on the strongest rising to the top – and using their power and respect to stay there.

Who is Upper Rank One?

(Image credit: Koyoharu Gotoge/SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

Perhaps the most shadowy of the Upper Moons so far, the Upper Rank One is the flame-haired Kokushibo, who first made his on-screen debut during the premiere of the Swordsmith Village arc.

Kokushibo is, Muzan aside, considered to be the strongest demon, with his mere presence commanding respect among the other Upper Ranks during their congregation in the Infinity Castle.

Viewers may note that his hair bares a striking resemblance to Tanjiro's own hair but, as of the anime, that topic hasn't yet been addressed.

If it follows the manga, Kokushibo is expected to play a considerable role in the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle trilogy.

Who is Upper Rank Two?

(Image credit: Koyoharu Gotoge/SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

The Upper Rank Two is Doma, a pale, white-haired figure who appears to have a twisted sense of humor in his handful of appearances so far in the anime.

As revealed during the Swordsmith Village arc, Doma worked his way up from the position of Upper Rank Six, and even introduced Gyutaro and Daki into the fold as part of the Twelve Kizuki.

His trademark weapon is a pair of Japanese war fans, known as tessen. As glimpsed during the Infinity Castle trailers, he is set to fight Shinobu, the Insect Hashira.

Who is Upper Rank Three?

(Image credit: Koyoharu Gotoge/SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

AKA, the Upper Rank everyone loves to hate, Akaza first had a significant role in the series at the tail-end of the Mugen Train arc. There, he killed the Flame Hashira Rengoku and retreated before sunrise.

Often shown to be impudent and impulsive, Akaza even attacked his superior, Upper Two demon Doma, during a meeting of the Upper Ranks after the death of Gyutaro. The Upper Three is known for his hard-hitting attacks and Annihilation move, which amounts to instant death for whoever comes into contact with it.

Akaza currently resides inside the Infinity Castle alongside his fellow surviving Upper Ranks, and is going to face off against Tanjiro in the first Infinity Castle movie.

Who is Upper Rank Four?

(Image credit: Koyoharu Gotoge/SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

The Upper Four position is one of only a few that have changed during the events of Demon Slayer. Previously bestowed upon Hantengu, the rank is now held by the biwa-playing Nakime after the previous incumbent was killed and beheaded by Tanjiro at the end of the Swordsmith Village arc.

It has since been shown that Nakime is able to control the Infinity Castle with a few plucks of the biwa, and is also currently housed within the shifting structure as of the events of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle.

Who is Upper Rank Five?

(Image credit: Koyoharu Gotoge/SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

Someone who won't be showing up again is Upper Rank Five Gyokko. Like Hantengu, he was tasked with finding the Swordsmith Village. While there, he constructed pieces of 'art' made out of dead humans, but was eventually stopped and killed by the Mist Hashira Muichiro.

As of yet, no one has replaced Gyokko as an Upper Rank Five.

Who is Upper Rank Six?

(Image credit: Ufotable/Aniplex)

Chronologically, the Upper Rank Six is one of the first Upper Moons that confronted Tanjiro during the Entertainment District Arc.

Initially, the Upper Six's identity was thought to be that of Daki, a demon who uses her hair and clothes to slash through foes. However, it was later revealed that she jointly held the position with her twin brother Gyutaro, who utilized poisonous attacks. Regardless, both were slain in unique circumstances as both were beheaded at the same time. They both grew up in the Entertainment District and were turned into demons by Doma.

As manga fans may know, a new Upper Six is crowned during the events of the Infinity Castle arc.

Who are the Lower Ranks?

(Image credit: ufotable)

Then, there are the Lower Ranks: think of them as mini-bosses blocking Tanjiro's path in the early seasons. They include Lower Rank One Enmu, Lower Rank 2 Rokuro, Lower Rank 3 Wakuraba, Lower Rank 4 Mukago, Lower Rank 5 Rui (an early series favorite villain), and Lower Rank 6 Kamanue.

All but Enmu were killed by Muzan for their continued failures, with Enmu proving the catalyst for the events of the Mugen Train arc. It was there that he was beheaded by Tanjiro.

All but Enmu were killed by Muzan for their continued failures, with Enmu proving the catalyst for the events of the Mugen Train arc. It was there that he was beheaded by Tanjiro.