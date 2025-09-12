Demon Slayer Infinity Castle 2: release date speculation, story, and everything else we know about the sequel
From release date speculation to what it's adapting next, here's your guide to the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle sequel
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is over but, as you may have guessed from its third act filled with setups and moving its main players around the chessboard, a sequel is on the way.
With a potential long wait ahead of a follow-up to Infinity Castle (or whatever it may be called), we think it would be prudent to look ahead to what is coming next for Demon Slayer, what the manga tells us about the upcoming story, and even some release date speculation in lieu of some more official news about the next instalment in the trilogy.
So, join us as we run through everything we know – and hope to know – about Demon Slayer Infinity Castle 2.
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle 2 release date speculation
A release date hasn't yet been announced for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle 2, but there have been plenty of low-level whispers that animation studio Ufotable is gunning for a 2027 release for the next movie, then wrapping up the trilogy in 2029.
Whatever the case may be, we should have all eyes on major conventions in the coming months for news on a release date. December's Jump Festa and next year's Anime Expo are all likely ports of call for Infinity Castle 2 news, but perhaps we'll hear about a sequel even sooner if the first Infinity Castle movie continues its stellar upwards trajectory at the box office.
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle 2 story: which manga chapters is it adapting?
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle 2 should pick up from chapter 158 in Koyoharu Gotouge's manga and will almost assuredly take us through to the end of the Infinity Castle arc in chapter 183. From there, we anticipate the third Infinity Castle movie will bring the story to a close with a full adaptation of the Sunrise Countdown arc (chapters 184-205).
We're reluctant to go into specifics for those who haven't ventured into the source material, we can expect more Hashira vs. Upper Rank battles, including ones that have already been teased, including Kanao vs. Doma and Inosuke attempt to find the strongest demon remaining in the Infinity Castle (a reminder, then, that we have seen a quick glimpse of Upper One Kokushibo after Akaza's defeat). There is also the small matter of the ultimate showdown, as Tanjiro seeks to find Muzan and avenge his family's death.
As for where we're currently at with the main characters, the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle ending saw Tanjiro defeat Upper Moon 3 Akaza in a battle that left he and Water Hashira Giyu in a bad way; Shinobu was killed by Doma, with Kanao stepping in to take her place; Zenitsu managed to banish new Upper Moon 6 Kaigaku. From there, the path to Muzan has cracked open slightly more, but several Upper Moons (including Kokushibo and Nakime) remain on the board, so expect those battles to commence before we reach Muzan in the third part of the trilogy.
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle 2 cast
We expect the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle 2 cast to mirror much of its predecessor, with the obvious exclusions of the dearly (or not-so-dearly departed) – including Akaza, Shinobu, and Kaigaku.
The Japanese cast is below, though we can likely add Upper One Kokushibo into the mix, who is voiced by Ryōtarō Okiayu/Jonah Scott.
- Natsuki Hanae - Tanjiro Kamado
- Akari Kito - Nezuko Kamado
- Hiro Shimono - Zenitsu Agatsuma
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka - Inosuke Hashibira
- Reina Ueda - Kanao Tsuyuri
- Nobuhiko Okamoto - Genya Shinazugawa
- Takahiro Sakurai - Giyu Tomioka
- Kengo Kawanishi - Muichiro Tokito
- Kana Hanazawa - Mitsuri Kanroji
- Kenichi Suzumura - Obanai Iguro
- Tomokazu Seki - Sanemi Shinazugawa
- Tomokazu Sugita - Gyomei Himejima
Tanjiro's English actor Zach Aguilar has also confirmed his return, though was tight-lipped when asked about the sequel in an interview with GamesRadar+, save for that he was "really excited" to return to the booth.
When are we getting a Demon Slayer Infinity Castle 2 trailer or poster?
A Demon Slayer Infinity Castle sequel tease could arrive imminently. Why? At the conclusion of the TV show's Hashira Training arc, we were given confirmation that a movie trilogy was in the works – complete with a small teaser. To capitalize on the momentum, Ufotable could do the same again here with either a piece of key art or title reveal.
However, a full-fat trailer probably won't arrive until six months before release day, with marketing then ramping up from there. Right now, all we have in terms of original art is the Hashira illustration at the end of the credits instead of a traditional Demon Slayer Infinity Castle post-credits scene.
Is Demon Slayer Infinity Castle 2 the final movie?
You'll be pleased to know that Demon Slayer Infinity Castle 2 is the middle chapter in a movie trilogy. While it's largely been left out of Infinity Castle marketing in the West, Japan's title includes the subtitle 'Part 1: Akaza Returns.' Expect Part 2 to have a similar title, with Part 3 bringing the entirely Demon Slayer story to a close not long after.
Where to watch Demon Slayer Infinity Castle 2
Given the outstanding box office success of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, we can't imagine a world where Demon Slayer Infinity Castle 2 doesn't end up as a cinema exclusive release. However, it will almost definitely be made available to stream on Crunchyroll several months down the line. Watch this space (in 2027, admittedly).
