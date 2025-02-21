Mortal Kombat 2 release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more news

Mortal Kombat 2 is finally hitting theaters this year after a four-year wait. Simon McQuoid has returned to direct from a screenplay penned by Marvel scribe Jeremy Slater, with The Boys star Karl Urban making his big debut as beloved video game character Johnny Cage. While the flagship film was released to mixed reviews and mild box office success, fan demand - and a four-picture deal with Warner Bros. - has brought about a new installment.

The upcoming movie sees Lewis Tan return as Cole Young, with Tan promising that the sequel will be bigger, bloodier, and a real treat for diehard fans of the popular video game franchise. Yes, Mortal Kombat doesn't have the greatest cinematic history, but we're still keeping our fingers crossed that the sequel will continue the recent trend of stellar gaming adaptations and become one of the best video game movies of the year!

Below, we've gathered all the information available out there so far about the highly-anticipated sequel. Scroll down for everything about the Mortal Kombat 2 release date, cast, plot, trailers, and more.

(Image credit: New Line Studios/Warner Bros.)

The Mortal Kombat 2 release date has been confirmed as October 24, 2025.

The sequel was first announced as "in the works" in January 2022, before it was officially confirmed in July 2022. This marks four years after the flagship film premiered.

Mortal Kombat 2 plot speculation

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

We don't know too much about the plot of the film, but Simon McQuoid has returned to direct, and stars Lewis Tan and screenwriter Jeremy Slater have given us a pretty good idea of what to expect.

Back in 2022, writer Slater told ScreenRant the new movie would take into account what the "fans responded to" and give the audience something "incredibly satisfying, really exciting, and unpredictable."

And then in 2024, star Tan told Collider that the sequel has "many more fights, much longer fights. It's very gory, it's very bloody." He went on to say that the tone is "slightly different" and "a little ramped up." "We can just go for it. That's what the second movie has. It's just wild, crazy nonsense, and it's incredible," Tan said.

Is there a Mortal Kombat 2 trailer?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

A trailer for Mortal Kombat 2 has not yet been released. We have two theories: 1) the first trailer might just be right around the corner given that a first look at Karl Urban as Johnny Cage has finally been released, or, 2) Warner Bros. may very well wait to release the trailer over the summer around San Diego Comic-Con (but we're leaning more towards the first theory).

Mortal Kombat 2 cast

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Warner Bros. recently released the first look at Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, the immensely popular character that was absent from the first film.

In 2023, it was announced that Tati Gabrielle would play Jade, with Adeline Rudolph as Kitana. That same year, Martyn Ford, Desmond Chiam, Ana Thu Nguyen, and Damon Herriman were cast as Shao Kahn, King Jerrod, Queen Sindel, and Quan Chi respectively. The studio also announced that Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson were set to return as Sonya Blade and Kano, with Max Huang returning as Kung Lao.

Below is the confirmed Mortal Kombat 2 cast list so far:

Karl Urban as Johnny Cage

as Johnny Cage Adeline Rudolph as Kitana

as Kitana Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade

as Sonya Blade Josh Lawson as Kano

as Kano Ludi Lin as Liu Kang

as Liu Kang Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Briggs

as Jackson "Jax" Briggs Tati Gabrielle as Jade

as Jade Lewis Tan as Cole Young

as Cole Young Damon Herriman as Quan Chi

as Quan Chi Chin Han as Shang Tsung

as Shang Tsung Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden

as Lord Raiden Joe Taslim as Bi-Han / Noob Saibot

as Bi-Han / Noob Saibot Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion

as Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn

as Shao Kahn Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod

as King Jerrod Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel

as Queen Sindel Max Huang as Revenant Kung Lao

as Revenant Kung Lao CJ Bloomfield as Baraka

Where can you stream the first Mortal Kombat movie?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

You can watch Mortal Kombat on Max, Hulu, and Prime Video.

This applies to both our US and UK readers. Max starts at $9.99 for a subscription, with Hulu starting at $9.99, and Prime Video starting at $8.99.

For more, check out our guide on all the upcoming video game movies heading our way.