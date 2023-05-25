Mortal Kombat 2 finds its Kitana

Adeline Rudolph has been cast in Simon McQuoid's Mortal Kombat sequel.

Rudolph will play Kitana, who was first introduced in Mortal Kombat II, and quickly became one of the franchise's most popular characters (H/T The Hollywood Reporter). Tati Gabrielle will play Jade, Kitana's lifelong friend and personal bodyguard. The two previously worked together on Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, playing 2/3 of the Weird Sisters trio. Talisa Soto played Kitana in the 1995 live-action movie, with Samantha Win, Dara Tomanovich, Audie England, and Cree Summer voicing the character throughout various Mortal Kombat games.

The Boys star Karl Urban will play Johnny Cage, a Hollywood action star who initially enters the Mortal Kombat tournament to prove he can do his own stunts.

McQuoid is back in the director's chair with Moonknight and Umbrella Academy writer Jeremy Slater set to pen the script.

Though the film proved to be a big box office hit, it was met with largely negative reviews from critics. In response, Slater previously said that the movie's creators "definitely learned some lessons the last time around in terms of, ‘Here’s the stuff fans responded to, and here’s what people liked out of the movie, and here’s the stuff that didn’t work out as well as we hoped.’"

Rudolph starred in Netflix's short-lived Resident Evil series, made an appearance as Minerva Marble on The CW's Riverdale, and is currently starring as the female lead in Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

