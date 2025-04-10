Mike Flanagan's Carrie TV series adds Resident Evil actor – and we already know who she's playing

Casting for Mike Flanagan's upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's Carrie is hotting up, with Siena Agudong being the latest addition to the Amazon TV show.

According to Variety, the actor – best known for her roles in Netflix series No Good Nick and Resident Evil – is set to play Sue Snell, a main character in the 1974 book who is regularly interviewed about Carrie, and what came to be known as 'The Black Prom', by its narrator.

Just yesterday (April 9), it was reported that Summer H. Howell (Curse of Chucky) was "nearing a deal" to star in the titular role. With that, we should probably expect more names to be announced in the coming days, ahead of the title kicking off filming this summer in Vancouver.

Described as a "bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White", Flanagan's new take promises to explore how the telekinetic teen's secluded life; domineering, zealot mother, and cruel peers led to the emergence of her mysterious, dangerous powers and a tragic event that shook the community of Chamberlain, Maine.

In the source material, Sue is one of the students who bullies Carrie. Unlike Chris, Billy, and some of the others, though, she starts to feel extreme guilt over their treatment of her and encourages her boyfriend, Tommy, to invite Carrie to the fateful dance in the hopes of it making her feel more confident and included.

Two years after Carrie was published, Brian De Palma directed a big screen adaptation with Sissy Spacek as its lead. The film grossed over $30 million, from a reported budget of less than $2 million. Amy Irving played Sue in that version.

Kimberley Peirce revisited the story in 2013, with Chloë Grace Moretz bringing Carrie to life. In that movie, Sue was portrayed by Gabriella Wilde.

While we wait for more new on Flanagan's Carrie TV series, check out our picks of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way, or our ranking of the best Stephen King movie adaptations.