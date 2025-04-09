Mike Flanagan's next Stephen King adaptation might have found its Carrie

Mike Flanagan's next Stephen King-based project might have just found its Carrie White. 

The writer-director, whose previous adaptations include Doctor Sleep and The Life of Chuck, is developing a TV series based on King's very first novel for Amazon – and according to Variety, Summer H. Howell is "nearing a deal" to nab the titular role.

Set to be a "bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White", as described by the show's longline, it promises to explore how the telekinetic teen's secluded life, domineering mother, and cruel peers led to the emergence of her mysterious, dangerous powers and a tragic event that shook the community.

Howell is no stranger to the horror genre, having appeared in titles such as Time Cut, Spirit in the Blood, The Midnight Man, Channel Zero, and Child's Play sequels Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky. News of her involvement comes just a couple of weeks after Hereditary's Milly Shapiro had been reported to be in talks for the role.

Summer H. Howell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the years, even before the TV series was announced back in October 2024, many King fans have been campaigning for any future takes on the source material to cast a "book-accurate" Carrie, rather than follow Brian De Palma's 1976 movie with a "Sissy Spacek-type" or Kimberly Peirce's 2013 outing, which was led by Chloë Grace Moretz.

"I feel like the casting of Carrie shouldn't even be a debate. She should be fat, and that isn't a bad word. Casting a thin actress doesn't make sense," said one, while another added: "The titular character in CARRIE is meant to be fat and doughy, awkward and uncomfortable in her body, which draws abuse from her fellow kids and contempt from her teachers. Even the story's best adaptations ignore this element completely and thus kneecap themselves."

"Cast a fat girl to play Carrie u cowards. Her weight is a big reason why she was bullied. That's literally why they used pig blood specifically," tweeted a third.

While we wait for more new on Flanagan's Carrie TV series, check out our picks of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way, or our ranking of the best Stephen King movie adaptations.

 

