Mike Flanagan's Exorcist movie adds 11 familiar faces from the Flana-verse

Mike Flanagan's Exorcist movie has added 11 new cast members – and they're all familiar faces for anyone who's seen any of the director's other projects.

Deadline reports that Rahul Kohli, Hamish Linklater, Gil Bellows, Carl Lumbly, Robert Longstreet, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Kate Siegel, John Gallagher Jr., Benjamin Pajak, and Carla Gugino have all joined the cast of Flanagan's next horror movie.

These actors have appeared in Flanagan's TV shows like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, as well his movies like Hush, Gerald's Game, and The Life of Chuck.

Scarlett Johansson is already set to star in the movie, alongside Hamnet's Jacobi Jupe, Diane Lane, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Laurence Fishburne, Sasha Calle, and John Leguizamo.

Flanagan's Exorcist will be a standalone film in the franchise rather than a sequel to 2023's The Exorcist: Believer. That movie was originally planned as the first in a trilogy, but the sequels were cancelled after it had a disappointing run at the box office (it holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 22%). Flanagan's take will serve as a reboot instead.

Filming started earlier this week in New York City, but plot and character details are still being kept tightly under wraps.

The original Exorcist movie was released back in 1973, directed by William Friedkin and starring Ellen Burstyn, and a number of sequels and prequels have followed in the 50 years since.

The Exorcist is set to arrive in theaters on March 12, 2027. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies to add to your watchlist.