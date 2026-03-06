Mike Flanagan's Exorcist movie adds 11 familiar faces from the Flana-verse

News
By published

The Exorcist is filling out its cast list

Midnight Mass (2021)
(Image credit: Netflix)

Mike Flanagan's Exorcist movie has added 11 new cast members – and they're all familiar faces for anyone who's seen any of the director's other projects.

Deadline reports that Rahul Kohli, Hamish Linklater, Gil Bellows, Carl Lumbly, Robert Longstreet, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Kate Siegel, John Gallagher Jr., Benjamin Pajak, and Carla Gugino have all joined the cast of Flanagan's next horror movie.

Emily Garbutt
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related. I help bring you all the latest news, features, and reviews, as well as helming our Big Screen Spotlight column. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.