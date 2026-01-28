Mike Flanagan's Exorcist movie adds Man of Steel star Diane Lane

Mike Flanagan's Exorcist has added another powerhouse actor to its cast with Diane Lane joining Scarlett Johansson and Jacobi Jupe in the reboot of the classic horror film. The news comes courtesy of Bloody Disgusting.

It's the second attempt at an update in just a few years, with 2023's The Exorcist: Believer intended to launch a new film trilogy that was scrapped when the movie bombed with critics and audiences alike.

Flanagan is known for his keenly updated takes on classic horror stories such as The Haunting of Hill House and The Fall of the House of Usher, and The Exorcist follows in that path.

"This is an opportunity to do something that I believe has never been done within the franchise – something that honors what came before it but isn't built on nostalgia," Flanagan previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "I really just saw an opportunity to make the scariest movie I've ever made. I know expectations are high. No one's more intimidated than I am."

Though she's best known in modern years for her role as Ma Kent, Lane has been a high profile actor since the '80s, racking up a slew of high profile nominations including from the Oscars, the Golden Globes, Emmys, and SAG awards. She brings a level of prestige to Flanagan's growing cast that falls in line with his reputation for collaborating with great performers.

The Exorcist is reportedly entering production in the spring for a March 27, 2017 release. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.