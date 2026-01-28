Mike Flanagan's Exorcist movie adds Man of Steel star Diane Lane

The latest take on The Exorcist has added another prestige actor to its cast

Diane Lane as Ma Kent with Henry Cavill as Clark Kent
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Mike Flanagan's Exorcist has added another powerhouse actor to its cast with Diane Lane joining Scarlett Johansson and Jacobi Jupe in the reboot of the classic horror film. The news comes courtesy of Bloody Disgusting.

It's the second attempt at an update in just a few years, with 2023's The Exorcist: Believer intended to launch a new film trilogy that was scrapped when the movie bombed with critics and audiences alike.

