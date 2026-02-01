Blumhouse developing adaptation of The Exorcism at 1600 Penn

Things are getting weird in the White House (steady, now) with news from Deadline that Blumhouse-Atomic Monster is set on adapting the supernatural comic book from Hannah Rose May, The Exorcism at 1600 Penn. Originally published in 2024, the series follows the first female president of the United States as she discovers more than she expected upon assuming the role.

If keeping the threat of World War III at bay wasn’t enough, the new political leader's children begin to experience supernatural incidents in their new home. The haunting artwork that will hopefully be transferred to the screen comes from Vanesa Del Rey, who did an incredible job on the original story, turning this very famous house into a haunted one.

In an interview with Screen Rant before the first issue was released, May said, “The Exorcism at 1600 Penn is distinctly a horror story and not a political one, despite the setting. With the First Family, I wanted to spotlight what it must be like for the kids of these political figures when it comes to having a crush or dealing with bullying when your mom's the most powerful person in the world.”

In a statement to Deadline, the film’s executive producer, Ryan Turek, said, “What immediately drew us to The Exorcism at 1600 Penn was how grounded and urgent it feels. Hannah has created a story that fuses classic possession horror with contemporary political tension in a way that feels bold and deeply human. It is exactly the kind of material we look for when we think about expanding horror into new spaces, and we are excited to identify a filmmaker who can bring this world to the screen with the scale and perspective it deserves.”

Should the film be a success, there’s a chance for more exorcisms in popular landmarks to happen, given that May has also written The Exorcism at Buckingham Palace, which is soon set to hit shelves. Should you require your spine to be tingled a little sooner, check out our list of the greatest horror movies here.