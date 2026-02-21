Ready or Not 2 directors say they feel more pressure with this horror sequel than they did with Scream: "That franchise very clearly is what it is"

News
By published

Scream 5 and 6 directors reveal they were more nervous returning to the Ready or Not franchise

Kathryn Newton as Faith and Samara Weaving as Grace in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come
(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

You would think that there are few things as scary as taking over the Scream franchise after creator Wes Craven's passing. However, directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin say that returning to the Ready or Not franchise was way more nerve-wracking than making Scream 5 or 6.

"We love the first movie. It's so special to us," said Bettinelli-Olpin in the newest issue of SFX Magazine. Gillett added that it's "wildly, wildly personal and the opportunity to make a sequel came with a lot of excitement and pressure that we maybe didn't feel in the same way with Scream. Six movies in, that franchise very clearly is what it is."

When asked about the decision to set the sequel right after Ready or Not, Bettinelli-Olpin said, "For us, we just loved the idea of, okay, what if the character didn’t get the rest that she has earned and deserves? What if we threw her back to the wolves immediately? Knowing Samara as well – and knowing what she could do with that as a very basic setup – was just a really exciting opportunity and challenge for us."

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.