Scream 7 director confirms my biggest fear about the horror sequel, says it "doesn't really have that meta goal"

By published

Scream 7 may turn out to be the least Scream-esque movie yet

The original Scream writer is returning to lead the upcoming horror sequel Scream 7, this time in the director's seat. But, despite penning the most meta horror franchise around, Kevin Williamson says Scream 7 won't be the same in that respect.

"This movie doesn't really have that meta goal," said Williamson in the newest issue of Empire Magazine. "It's continuing the legacy of Sidney Prescott. It's about her daughter. It's about family." By the sounds of it, Scream 7 may be moving away from its roots entirely.

