Scream 7 director confirms my biggest fear about the horror sequel, says it "doesn't really have that meta goal"

The original Scream writer is returning to lead the upcoming horror sequel Scream 7, this time in the director's seat. But, despite penning the most meta horror franchise around, Kevin Williamson says Scream 7 won't be the same in that respect.

"This movie doesn't really have that meta goal," said Williamson in the newest issue of Empire Magazine. "It's continuing the legacy of Sidney Prescott. It's about her daughter. It's about family." By the sounds of it, Scream 7 may be moving away from its roots entirely.

When Scream hit screens in 1996, it created a new era of horror. The movie included characters actively talking about other horror movies, using them as a guide to try to escape the killer, as well as poking fun at the genre as a whole. But it didn't stop there, Scream 2, 3, and 4, all directed by Wes Craven and (with the exception of 3) written by Williamson, continued the legacy, with the films constantly referring back to previous instalments

This became Scream's unique selling point, separating itself from other slasher movies. However, after Craven passed, Williamson departed from the franchise. Scream 5 and 6 were directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, with a brand new cast. Although the subsequent sequels did a good job of passing on the torch, horror fans were overjoyed to learn that Williamson, Campbell, and more would be returning to the franchise with Scream 7.

We wonder if it will still feel like a Scream movie and continue the story, or pull a complete Halloween Ends. Fans of the Michael Myers franchise will know that the 2022 film completely steered away from the saga's history in order to focus on a new character, which in Scream 7's case would be Sidney's daughter, played by newcomer Isabel May.

However, many original characters are reuniting alongside Campbell, including Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, as well as Matthew Lillard (Stu Macher) and David Arquette (Dewey), despite their characters seemingly dying earlier in the franchise. Scream 5 and 6 stars Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown will also appear.

Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27. For more, check out our list of the best slasher movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.