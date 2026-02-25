Scream 7 may not be the final movie in the horror franchise after all, as new report suggests an eighth film is being mapped out

News
By published

Ghostface is essentially Michael Myers at this point

Ghostface in Scream 7
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Scream 7 hasn't even been released in cinemas yet, but that hasn't stopped Paramount Pictures from mapping out plans for an eighth installment – or so a new report from Variety has claimed, anyway.

What's perhaps most bizarre about the news, though, is that the upcoming sequel has been hinting through its marketing that it'll be the final chapter – with teasers that invite long-time fans to experience "one last scream" or TV spots that suggest "every phone call" and "every killer has led to this".

"It's a whole full circle story for Sidney," Campbell previously told GamesRadar+. "She's made the very brave choice to have children herself… She wants to live in this small town, have a family, and overcome her past. And of course, she's got great fear that'll come to visit her family. But you know she gets to sort of heal that wound."

Amy West
Amy West
Entertainment Writer

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.