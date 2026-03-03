Scream 7 writer/director is bringing Frankenstein, the Wolf Man, Dracula, and more Universal monsters to Netflix in a show that's described as an "adult Vampire Diaries"

Universal is trying its 'Dark Universe' of monsters again as a Netflix show

Cover of Universal Monsters Classics Collection featuring portraits of Dracula, Frankenstein, the Mummy, the Invisible Man, the Phantom of the Opera, and the Creature From the Black Lagoon
(Image credit: Universal)

Frankenstein's monster, the Wolf Man, Dracula, and more of the classic Universal monsters are coming to TV in a new Netflix show from Scream 7 writer/director Kevin Williamson which he describes as an "adult Vampire Diaries."

"Netflix and Universal were very kind to let me go direct Scream 7 and put some projects on hold and now I'm focused on those," Williamson tells Esquire. "The one I'm writing right now is a show. You might call it an adult Vampire Diaries. It's based in the Universal monster land. I get to play with some of those characters like Dracula and Frankenstein and The Wolf Man and have fun there."

