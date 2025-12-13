Creator of Friday the 13th TV series says it'll be more of a "paranoid 70s thriller" than a horror show, though it won't scrimp on gore: "There are rivers of blood"

Very soon, the horrors of the Voorhees family will be ki-ki-ki-mah-mah-making their way onto television by way of Crystal Lake, the new prequel series to the Friday the 13th franchise, created by IT: Welcome to Derry co-showrunner, Brad Caleb Kane. The upcoming show will follow Linda Cardellini as a young Pamela Voorhees, the first original killer in the Friday the 13th franchise, which, honestly, is invaluable information if a serial killer ever calls you asking horror trivia questions.

Just how bloodthirsty Cardellini’s take on the character will be is unknown, as are a lot of other plot details about the show. What Kane has confirmed, though, is that things will certainly get messy. "In many ways, it's a psychological thriller. It's a paranoid '70s thriller," the showrunner explained to Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. "It has all of the DNA of a slasher without quite being a slasher. There are rivers of blood in the show. There are very, I think, ingenious kill sequences and deaths and murders, but it's all done in service of character and theme and place and time.”

Kane also promises that Crystal Lake will focus on the era in which these evil incidents unfold. "I tried to think about Crystal Lake and a Friday the 13th prequel as, 'What era did the first movie come out of?'" Kane added. "It came out of the paranoid '70s thriller era. It came out of the mistrust-of-institutions era. It came out of the women's lib era, the National Organization for Women era, this consciousness-raising awakening era in America. I wanted to go and play with all of those themes."

Joining Cardellini in this impending nightmare are William Catlett as Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. Given the history of the Voorhees family, it’s clear that Pamela will be a core character of the show and deliver a performance that Kane promises to be one to look out for. "She's gonna shock and surprise a lot of people. I think she's gonna get a lot of attention for this role. She's inconceivably brilliant in it. I can't really say any more.”

With no release date confirmed just yet for the show, we’ll have a while to wait until we head to Crystal Lake. In the meantime, check out when brave soul Gem Seddon dared to binge every Jason and Freddy movie here.