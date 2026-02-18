Barbarian star hunts down her husband's killer in new Psycho killer clip, and it reminds me of the basement scene in The Silence of the Lambs
Watch scream queen Georgina Campbell stalk her husband's killer
2026 has been a great year for horror so far, but it's only going to get more gruesome as new slasher Psycho Killer creeps closer to the big screen. By the looks of a new clip, we're in for a wild ride.
In the newly released snippet of Psycho Killer shared by 20th Century Studios on Twitter, Barbarian star Georgina Campbell searches a dingy motel room, where she spots a few chilling details. However, just as she edges closer to the bathroom with her gun drawn, the masked killer jumps out at her, giving us a little taste of what kind of jump scares we can expect in the upcoming killer thriller. Check out the full clip below.
Your new nightmare.PSYCHO KILLER. In theaters Friday. Get tickets now: https://t.co/bqI3jmTiXr pic.twitter.com/Q2S2a69JOxFebruary 17, 2026
Psycho Killer follows Campbell as a Kansas highway patrol officer, tracking down the killer behind the brutal murder of her husband. However, as the hunt progresses, "she comes to realize the man responsible is a sadistic serial killer, and the depth of his mental depravity and his sinister agenda is more twisted than anyone could have imagined," as reads the official synopsis.
The movie is written by Andrew Kevin Walker, the same scribe behind David Fincher's 1995 serial killer movie Se7en, which is evident from the new clip. We can see that Psycho Killer definitely has the same dark tone as the Brad Pitt starrer, which also follows the grisly murder committed by a deranged assailant.
However, we also cannot shake the feeling that the upcoming horror movie has an air of The Silence of the Lambs. Campbell's hunt for the killer in the shady hotel room reminds us of that tense scene in the 1991 film where Jodie Foster's FBI agent Clarice desperately searches for Buffalo Bill in the pitch dark in his dank hideout.
Psycho Killer also stars James Preston Rogers as the villain, alongside Grace Dove, Logan Miller, and Malcolm McDowell. The movie is directed by Gavin Polone.
Psycho Killer hits cinemas on February 20. For more, check out our list of the best slasher movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.
