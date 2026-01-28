Reboot of controversial cult horror gives Final Destination and The Monkey a run for their money, as its first trailer showcases increasingly gruesome ways to die

Controversial cult horror Faces of Death's long-delayed reboot has finally unveiled its first trailer – and it's predictably morbid.

The promo may only be 55 seconds long but it crams a whole bunch of gnarly demises in, from a man being mauled by a bear and someone getting beheaded to someone getting run over by a train. As the frame pulls back, each of the black-and-white clips moves into position to form a skull. Be warned before hitting play below, it's genuinely disturbing!

Based on John Alan Schwartz's 1978 flick of the same name, which was banned in 46 countries and holds a 25% Rotten Tomatoes score, it's set to follow a video website's moderator as they weed out violent and offensive content and navigate a personal trauma. In an interesting meta twist, she stumbles across a group that's seemingly recreating snuff films from the original Faces of Death. But with so much AI and misinformation lurking on the internet, are they ambitious homages or something more hair-raisingly real?

While we don't see them in the teaser, Stranger Things' Dacre Montgomery and Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira are geared up to star, with Sarah Voigt (Terrifier 2), Tadasay Young (Five Nights at Freddy's), Josie Totah (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Aaron Holliday (Cocaine Bear), Jermaine Fowler (The Blackening), and Charli XCX rounding out the supporting cast.

"Faces of Death was one of the first viral video tapes, and we are so lucky to be able to use it as a jumping off point for this exploration of cycles of violence and the way they perpetuate themselves online," director Daniel Goldhaber, who genre fans will know as the helmer of Cam, and his co-writer Ira Mazzei previously teased. The original centered on pathologist Francis B. Gröss, who tried to make sense of the transition between life and death by compiling footage of multiple people meeting their maker in gruesome ways.

Faces of Death releases in US theaters this April 10, six years after it was filmed.