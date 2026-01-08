28 Years Later: The Bone Temple director teases the sequel's most "horrifying" scene involving Jack O'Connell's bizarre cult leader: "It really is inhumane"

published

You'd better bring a pillow to hide behind

Jack O&#039;Connell and the Jimmies in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Get ready horror fans, as upcoming sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple may be even more terrifying than its predecessor, and it's all thanks to Jack O'Connell's bizarre cult leader Jimmy Crystal and his gang of Jimmys.

"I mean, they are satanists essentially," said director Nia DaCosta of the Jimmys, in an interview with Bloody Disgusting. "They believe in charity, which is what they call it, and cruelty, and it really is inhumane." The filmmaker, who has taken over from 28 Years Later director Danny Boyle, says the cult is in stark contrast to Ralph Fiennes's "humanist character" Dr. Kelson. "For me, the balance of those two things is super important."

Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

