Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival – Everything we know so far about the gory new game

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival looks like an absolute gore-fest. The upcoming horror game will be launching us into a first-person adventure set in the harrowing world of the iconic slasher film franchise, and after our first hands-on preview session at Gamescom 2025 that saw developers Saber Interactive having sick bags at the ready, it's safe to say this survival horror is one of the most brutal new games in the works right now.

Whether you're a diehard fan of the sadistic IP or can't get enough of the best horror games and are a little curious about one of the latest, we've got you covered. Here's everything we know right now about Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, from trailers to gameplay details and all the gory delights between.

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival is slated to launch in 2026, though a firm release date has not yet been given. Saber Interactive announced the game at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 via a trailer shown just below, giving us our first taste of the grim world we'll be exploring come the game's eventual launch.

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival platforms

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

The new Hellraiser game is set to launch on PS5, PC via Steam, and Xbox Series X.



No mention has been given yet as to whether publisher Saber Interactive intends to launch the upcoming survival horror game on past-gen consoles like Xbox One or PS4, but we'll keep you updated if we receive confirmation either way.

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival trailer

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The first Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival trailer opens with an expectedly risque scene. Snapshot flashes of a dimly-lit home interior cut to scenes of a man and woman in the throes of passion, with BDSM gear glimpsed on the floor. This is pretty standard for Hellraiser – it's essentially a franchise about the pleasures and horrors of sadomasochism – and we hear Pinhead himself speak over these images, promising to slake the couple's "thirst for excruciating pleasure."

Once again, some poor unfortunate soul has opened The Box, an artefact that summons the Cenobites by opening a portal to their hellish dimension. Pinhead and the Cenobites whisk the woman away to their world, and urge her partner to follow her there.

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival gameplay

In the trailer, we also see some glimpses of the kind of first-person action we can expect in the new Hellraiser game, with scenes of nightclubs, doctor's surgery, and gnarly combat encounters against humans, Cenobites, and hell-bound Leaviathan alike.



In one scene, the player character reaches through the chest of a corpse whose torso has been split in two. In another, we see him pulling chains through the eye sockets of a flayed skull. Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival looks like a rescue mission that won't hold back on the gore and carnage, making this a truly delectable first look. If you have a strong stomach, of course. We're still waiting to see Hellraiser gameplay, but this gives us an indication of what's in store.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival setting

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Much like past Hellraiser films, Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival seems to be set in a liminal space between our world and Hell – the world from which the Cenobites originate.



The real world portions could be anywhere in the Western world, likely the USA or UK, given the look of the homes and other indoor locations we glimpse in the trailer. There's little else confirmed right now about those technicalities, but we'll be keeping an eagle eye peeled for more news as we draw closer to the unknown release date.

Check out all the other upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games we're keeping an eye on in 2025.