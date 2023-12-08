Jurassic Park: Survival – Everything we know so far about the new Jurassic Park game

Saber Interactive unveiled a new Jurassic Park game at The Game Awards 2023, a single-player adventure game which focuses on first-person stealth and action. You know, the sort of thing franchise fans have always dreamed of one day playing. Jurassic Park: Survival takes place one day after the events of the original 1993 film, where you find yourself stranded on the infamous Isla Nublar island surrounded by dangerous predators.

It's still early days for Jurassic Park: Survival, but the focus on stealth and horror seems like a perfect match for the Jurassic Park series – you'll be up against some of the deadliest creatures in human history, so going at them directly simply isn't an option. With Saber promising that all of its dinosaurs will have their own distinct and adaptive behaviors, and that the wilds of Isla Nublar will be teeming with life, this has quickly become one of our most anticipated upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games. So keep on reading to discover everything you need to know about Jurassic Park: Survival.

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Saber Interactive has yet to confirm a Jurassic Park: Survival release date, but the developer has confirmed that the game will eventually launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. While the reveal trailer was primarily cinematic, it did include some pre-alpha footage which is representative of the quality the studio is shooting to deliver.

Jurassic Park: Survival trailer

The first Jurassic Park: Survival trailer made its debut at The Game Awards 2023. The cinematic establishes the frame for the game, a scientist trapped on Isla Nublar shortly after the events of the original Jurassic Park film. You can get a look at the Survival trailer above for yourself.

Jurassic Park: Survival story

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Jurassic Park: Survival is set shortly after the events of the original 1993 film, picking up the day after Isla Nublar is evacuated. Not everyone made it off though, and that's where you come in – Jurassic Park: Survival will see you take on the role of Dr. Maya Joshi, an InGen scientist who is desperately trying to survive. Maya Joshi is a new character to the Jurassic Park universe, although you'll encounter a variety of familiar locations throughout the story. Saber says that you'll be able to venture through a "fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats" as you attempt to evade a range of Prehistoric predators.

Jurassic Park: Survival setting

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Jurassic Park: Survival takes place on Isla Nublar, the remote island where John Hammond unwittingly unleashed a Prehistoric nightmare on hundreds of tourists and scientists. Saber promises that this space will be "fully realized", giving you the opportunity to visit iconic locations "from the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond." While we've only seen a little of it so far, the studio promises that it's filling Isla Nublar with living dinosaurs, each with their own adaptive behaviors, and a wide array of reactive environments and wildlife. You'll need to use what little resources are left intact on the island in an effort to survive in the wild.

Jurassic Park: Survival gameplay

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

While we've only seen a little pre-alpha footage so far, the Jurassic Park: Survival gameplay experience looks intense. Saber is designing a single-player adventure game which focuses on stealth movement and action – and it doesn't sound all that dissimilar to the sort of experience The Creative Assembly pushed for with Alien: Isolation. Given how destructive creatures like the Dilophosaurus, Velociraptor, and Tyrannosaurus Rex are – all of whom can be seen in the first trailer – there's little use trying to fight head-on.

Instead, Saber promises you'll need to use your "ingenuity through distraction and stealth to navigate intense and unforgettable encounters in a journey to outlast some of the deadliest creatures to ever walk the earth." Survival isn't going to be easy, so expect to be on the hunt for intelligent solutions to increasingly perilous situations. We're keen to see more of Jurassic Park: Survival in-action, but what we've seen so far is certainly promising.