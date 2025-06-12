Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is getting online in the form of Fox Hunt – which Konami wants you to know isn't Metal Gear Online: "The landscape of multiplayer games has changed a lot"

A week after teasing the mode in the PlayStation State of Play, Konami has confirmed that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will have online multiplayer. But the studio wants you to know it's not Metal Gear Online.

Coming late to the party after the wave of Summer Game Fest announcements last week, Konami has hosted its own presentation titled Konami Press Start , where the publisher dug into new details about its upcoming games like Silent Hill f , Suikoden Star Leap, and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Konami played a rerun of the trailer shown at the State of Play, with some new details like the return of MGS 3's Secret Theater (which now has Delta-exclusive cutscenes found as collectibles in the world), and our first look at the Xbox-exclusive Snake Vs Bomberman mode, which replaces the remade Snake Vs Monkey mode in that version. Konami then addressed the multiplayer tease found at the end of the trailer.

Titled Fox Hunt, the new online mode focuses in on the stealth and survival that is iconic to the series to take "camouflage and hide and seek to the next level" in order to create "an online experience unique to Metal Gear."

Fox Hunt producer Yu Sahara says "we challenged ourselves to make something unique, that is more than just a shootout" and talks about the back and forth tension between searching and staying hidden to make the mode stand out.

Sahara acknowledges that "when we say Metal Gear multiplayer many fans will probably think of Metal Gear Online," but claims "Fox Hunt will be its own, new type of mode." While he appreciates the fans wishing for Metal Gear Online to come back, he says "the landscape of multiplayer games has changed a lot since MGO" and that "it took a lot of careful consideration to think about what a new online mode should look like."

On one hand, the original MGO in Metal Gear Solid 3 was a banger that not enough people got to play due to it being early in the console online play era, and it would've been grand if it was remade and left how it was. But, at the same time, Team Sneak was the best mode, and this seems to be an expanded version of that, so maybe everybody wins, including Konami who can presumably now monetize it compared to MGO.

