Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – Everything we know about the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (aka the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake) is officially only a few months away from releasing. That's right, one of the best PS2 games of all time is making a comeback this August and will see Naked Snake crawling his way through enemy bases and dense jungles in high definition.

Developed by Konami, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is the first major Metal Gear to be released since 2015. And yes, while the original Metal Gear Solid 3 is over twenty years old now, it's still a classic that could also pave the way for future Metal Gear remakes as well. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a prequel to the franchise and technically the first game chronologically in the story. Following Fox Operative Naked Snake on a mission to save a Russian rocket scientist and sabotage a Soviet nuclear superweapon, it's the start of one of the most complex but best stories in gaming history.

Thanks to trailers, blog posts, and our own Metal Gear Solid 3 remake preview, we have a ton of information about this new game to unpack. So, if you are after all the information surrounding the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release date, pre-orders, gameplay, and more, read on below!

(Image credit: Konami)

The Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release date is August 28, 2025. That means we only have a few months left of waiting, folks.

This Metal Gear Solid 3 remake has been a long time coming, as well. The title was initially announced in 2023 with a 2024 launch window. However, the upcoming game was pushed back, leaving fans wondering about the new Metal Gear remake for a few months. With the wait almost over, now is the perfect time to check out our list of the best stealth games of all time to get you back into the sneaking mood.

Metal Gear Solid 3 remake platforms

(Image credit: Konami)

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be launching on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC when August 28 comes around this year. Like most big game releases, console fans can also expect to see a physical release of the title on launch day. However, PC players will only have a digital copy of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake available to them.

The game will also be available for PS5 Pro players as it's officially on the list of PS5 Pro-enhanced games over at Sony. So, yeah, there are plenty of choices for you platform-wise. If you're looking for more details on Sony's latest console before picking up this game, you can check out our PS5 Pro review for more details!

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Metal Gear Solid 3 remake pre-orders

(Image credit: Konami Digital Entertainment)

The good news is that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater pre-orders are now live on Steam and both PlayStation and Microsoft's storefronts. Pre-ordering the standard edition of the game will cost you $69.99/ £69.99, while pre-ordering the deluxe edition will run you $79.99/£79.99.

The deluxe edition will give you access to the game two days ahead of the base release date, meaning you can start playing on August 26. It also comes with the "Sneaking DLC pack" which includes a handful of cosmetic items such as new uniforms and equipment for Snake.

Below is a list of everything included in the Sneaking DLC pack:

Battle Dress - Uniform

Sneaking Suit ​- Uniform

Crocodile Suit​ - Uniform

Naked (Woodland) - Uniform

Naked (Ammunition Belt) - Uniform

Gold - Uniform

Face: Glasses - Face

Face: Sunglasses -Face

Kerotan Mask - Equipment

GA-KO Mask - Equipment

Metal Gear Solid 3 remake trailer

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

There have been several Metal Gear Solid 3 remake trailers. However, the most recent teaser is the above clip from the 2025 PlayStation State of Play Showcase. In the trailer, we get to see the fancy new visuals of the update. Snake has never looked better, and the environments that he finds himself sneaking around are stunning. From jungle scenes to trekking through a cave filled with water, the remake is a marvel to look at for sure, and it seems like the game will be well worth all our collective patience.

Metal Gear Solid 3 remake gameplay

(Image credit: Konami)

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a stealth action game that will primarily stick to the gameplay of the original PlayStation 2 game. You'll be sneaking through forests and bases, taking down guards, and trying to fight off the subordinates of the Boss.

In the trailer shown during the February 2025 PlayStation State of Play showcase, we also saw Snake using some martial arts to overpower a guard. This indicates that "close-quarters combat" or "CQC" - aka the hand-to-hand combat system from the original game- is making a comeback in this remake as well.

In terms of new features in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the big difference is visuals. The remake looks stunning, and cut scenes feel dynamic as they allow you to zoom in and out of each 4K scene with ease. The PlayStation 2's original control scheme, which, let's be honest, was far from perfect, has had an overhaul in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well, along with animations getting a fresh coat of paint as well. As our hands-on write-up of the game points out, in terms of remakes, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater takes more of a purist approach. It makes quality-of-life improvements and upgrades the visuals, however, the original's gameplay and core story are largely untouched.

Another fun gameplay feature that's returning in the remake is that PS5 players will have an Ape Escape mode where Snake has to chase and catch cartoonish monkeys with a habit of mocking you across the map. This mode is, of course, from the Metal Gear cross-over with the Ape Escape games. However, Xbox players won't be getting to experience this since Ape Escape is a Sony Property.

Instead, Xbox players will be getting a mode with a Bomberman crossover. We're still waiting on news regarding what PC players will be getting here, so stay tuned as more details head our way.

Metal Gear Solid 3 remake development

(Image credit: Konami)

The big question on everyone's mind about Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's development is whether Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima was involved in the project after he publicly split with Konami. Well, we're here to set the record straight. Kojima Productions is not involved with the new Metal Gear remake.

The title is instead being handled by Konami's internal developer, Konami Digital Entertainment, and Virtuos (who has co-developed titles such as the Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster and Assassin's Creed Liberation Remastered). Despite the fact that neither Kojima nor original artist Yoji Shinkawa is involved in the new game, Konami has made sure to stick to a faithful adaptation of the original game. The Metal Gear official Twitter account reaffirmed this point in a post, explaining how it led to the game's name "Metal Gear Solid Delta".

"The Delta symbol (Δ) was chosen because its meaning fits the concept of the remake project," the official Metal Gear account clarified. "Delta means 'change' or 'difference' without changing structure."

The Delta symbol (Δ) was chosen because its meaning fits the concept of the remake project. Delta means "change" or "difference" without changing structure.#MetalGearSolid#MGSDelta pic.twitter.com/LRWrNzg3heMay 25, 2023

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is also the first Metal Gear game not to use Fox Engine - which was a proprietary game engine by Konami. Instead, the game uses Unreal Engine 5. It's an end of an era, folks!

For more future titles, check out our guides on all the upcoming Hideo Kojima games and all the new PS5 games heading our way.