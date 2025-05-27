Gears of War: Reloaded – Everything you need to know about the Gears of War remaster

Gears of War: Reloaded is the official title of the remaster for the original Gears of War game that first launched on the Xbox 360 back in 2006. After lots of rumors and speculation, an official announcement came in May confirming the remaster is very much real. Better still, Reloaded signals the arrival of Gears of War on multiple platforms for the first time. The reveal shined a light on all of the fresh features and improvements it will bring to the fold, as well as when we can expect to relive or step into the iconic third-person shooter for the first time.

Gears of War kickstarted one of Xbox's biggest series from developer The Coalition, and brought us a memorable action-packed experience that earned it a reputation as one of the best shooters of its day. With its sequel Gears of War 2 coming a few years later to join the ranks of the best Xbox 360 games of all time, the Gears of War universe is still going strong to this day, with a new entry set to come in the upcoming Xbox Series X game, Gears of War: E-Day.

We've brought together everything you need to know about Gears of War: Reloaded, from a breakdown of all of its new features to its release date, platforms, and more. So read on below to get an overview of what you can expect from the Gears of War remaster.

Gears of War: Reloaded is set to release on August 26, 2025.

Xbox confirmed the release date in the official announcement on Xbox Wire, with The Coalition studio head, Mike Crump, remarking that the upcoming launch of the remaster comes before the original Gears of War's 20th anniversary in 2026. It's great that longtime fans and newcomers alike will be able to step into the action before the big milestone.

Gears of War: Reloaded platforms

The Gears of War: Reloaded platforms have been confirmed, with the remaster set to land on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5, and will also be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass day one.

Yes, alongside its release on Xbox Series X, Gears of War: Reloaded will also be among the upcoming PC games and upcoming PS5 games, which means the first Gears of War game is getting a multiplatform release for the very first time.

What is Gears of War: Reloaded?

Gears of War: Reloaded is a remaster of the original Gears of War game, with several enhancements and for current-gen consoles, and is described as the "definitive way to experience" Gears of War. Alongside the core campaign of the base game, Reloaded also has all of the post-launch DLC and extra content found in the Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, including the bonus campaign act, all multiplayer maps and modes, and the "full roster of classic characters and cosmetics" that are unlockable as you progress.

Gears of War: Reloaded features

The Coalition also revealed all of the Gears of War: Reloaded features that will be included. As a true remaster for current-gen consoles and PC, it boasts 4K resolution, 60FPS support in the core campaign, and 120FPS in multiplayer. It will also have High Dynamic Range (HDR), 4K assets and remastered textures, improved shadows and reflections, zero loading loading screens during the campaign, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound, and 7.1 3D Spatial audio, along with variable refresh rate (VVR) support. So you can expect smoother gameplay, enhanced visuals and sound, and fast loading speeds overall.

Gears of War: Reloaded multiplayer and co-op

The Coalition has confirmed Gears of War: Reloaded will feature eight-player online Versus multiplayer support as well as two-player split-screen and online co-op for the main campaign.

The original Gears of War featured a wealth of different multiplayer maps and modes, including Warzone, Execution, and Annex. The complete multiplayer experience looks set to return, with cross-progression support across all platforms in both the campaign and multiplayer.

Will Gears of War: Reloaded support cross-play?

Gears of War: Reloaded will support cross-play across all platforms, meaning you'll be able to team up with players across both consoles and PC. The Coalition has confirmed that no Microsoft account will be required to play, but "signing in with a Microsoft account unlocks full cross-platform functionality", adding that "it enables cross-progression, so your campaign and multiplayer progress carries across devices. It also allows you to send invites and play with your friends across platforms - like Xbox to PlayStation or Steam to Xbox".

Gears of War: Reloaded price

The Gears of War: Reloaded price comes in at $39.99 for all platforms, with The Coalition also confirming that anyone who purchased the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition prior to "16:00 UTC on May 5" will receive a free upgrade to Reloaded, which will be delivered "prior to launch of the game via a direct message to eligible Xbox accounts".

