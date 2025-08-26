Gears of War: Reloaded release time – here's when you can dive into the remastered 2006 shooter on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S

The Gears of War: Reloaded release time – the remastered version of the original 2006 shooter – is almost here, with it set to launch worldwide later today, August 26.

There's a lot for Gears of War fans to be excited about right now, with the prequel to the OG game, Gears of War: E-Day , set to launch at some point next year. With that in mind, there's pretty much no better time to refresh yourself on the series' origins, or get acquainted with it for the first time – no doubt something that Xbox and The Coalition had in mind when preparing Reloaded's launch.

Almost every platform will be able to get in on the action, too, with Gears of War: Reloaded coming to PS5 as well as PC and Xbox Series X|S. And now, there are mere hours to wait until we can dive in. Read on to see exactly when Gears of War: Reloaded launches in your region.

Gears of War: Reloaded release time

(Image credit: The Coalition, Xbox Game Studios)

August 26 at 8am PDT

August 26 at 11am EDT

August 26 at 4pm BST

August 26 at 5pm CEST

Sometimes, game launch times can vary a bit depending on what platform you're planning to play on, but this doesn't appear to be the case here. So, you can expect a simultaneous release across PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S later today.

Hopefully, the remaster will do the OG version justice. Back in June, GamesRadar+'s editor-in-chief Josh West said during his Summer Game Fest preview that he was "impressed by the quality of remaster developer The Coalition (in partnership with studios Sumo Digital and Disbelief) has put together here," adding that " 4K assets, remastered textures, and HDR support underpin a transformed campaign experience which runs at an impossibly smooth 60fps on all platforms."

It may seem strange to some that Gears of War will be on PS5 this month, but the game's OG designer is "thrilled that more people are going to get to experience a big part of my legacy."