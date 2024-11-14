Gears of War: E-Day – Everything we know so far about the upcoming shooter

It's only a matter of time before the Gears of War: E-Day release date is announced. With a snazzy trailer released courtesy of the Xbox Showcase 2024 presentation and tons of information swirling around the internet from The Coalition, one of the most exciting upcoming games is racing toward us, and no one can deny that fact.

While Gears of War: E-Day is the sixth entry in the GoW series, it's actually taking us back to the events before the first 2006 game Gears of War (aka one of the best shooters of all time). We'll be seeing series main stays Marcus and Dom back in action as they deal with the brutal attack on humanity during Emergence Day. Despite no release window for the upcoming Xbox Series X game just yet, there's actually a ton of story information and gameplay developments to unpack. So, ahead of the waves of Locust Drones and shootouts ahead of us, we've gathered all the information that you need to know.

From the Gears of War: E-Day platforms, release date speculation, and gameplay details, we've left no soldier behind in our breakdown of the upcoming sci-fi conflict down below.

While there hasn't been a confirmed Gears of War: E-Day release date just yet, we strongly suspect that we'll see the game come out sometime in late 2025.

According to insider information from The Verge's Tom Warren, Xbox is aiming to release Gears of War: E-Day before Fable 4 (which is reportedly aiming for an October to December 2025 release). Of course, this claim hasn't been confirmed yet and is just speculation at the moment. However, considering that we saw the game during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, which included tons of 2025 games, we're still pretty confident that we should have a release window soon. So, stay tuned for more details.

Tom Warren via their latest Notepad article:•“Sources tell me Microsoft is currently targeting Fable to release between October and December 2025.”•“Few months back, I’d heard Gears of War E Day was targeting a release in 2025, ahead of even Fable.”#Xbox pic.twitter.com/kNjYTipeB4June 13, 2024

Gears of War: E-Day platforms

Gears of War: E-Day will be available on PC and Xbox Series S. The upcoming game will also be included on day one in Xbox Game Pass.

So it's a great time to revisit all the past games in the series now so you don't have to worry about any catch-up when the title finally arrives (read our Gears of War review for more information on where to start). Gears of War has always been an Xbox-exclusive title, so for all you PlayStation players, sorry, but it looks like you won't be picking this one up on your console of choice.

However, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has recently stated that we may be seeing more Xbox exclusives launch on Switch and PlayStation thanks to a multiplatform strategy.

"I do not see sort of red lines in our portfolio that say 'thou must not,'" Spencer told Bloomberg. So, fingers crossed that we are wrong and that Gears of War: E-Day eventually makes its way to PS5 and PS5 Pro gamers.

Is Gears of War: E-Day a prequel?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

If you're wondering if Gears of War: E-Day is a prequel, yes, yes it is. In fact, it's set 14 years before the original action game and will star younger versions of both Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago, with both John DiMaggio and Carlos Ferro reprising the roles.

The story will take place during Emergence Day and see our heroes having to face the Locust Horde (a race of genetically altered humans). In case you need a lore refresher, Emergence Day is a full-scale and coordinated planet-wide assault on Sera. It took place only a few weeks after the Pendulum Wars ended (a devastating conflict that claimed millions of lives and left the environment of Sera in shambles). Basically, Sera was in a weak position, and Emergence Day was everyone's worst nightmares come to life.

E-Day also signaled the start of The Locust War in the Gears of War timeline. In terms of the Locust Horde, we got a brief description of them thanks to a post on Xbox Wire. The baddies of the upcoming story are labeled as "subterranean monsters" who are "grotesque and relentless" as they "erupt from below, laying siege on humanity itself."

We are so back. 🤜🤛 On today's 18th anniversary of Gears of War, we're proud to share that John DiMaggio and @RealCarlosFerro are reprising their roles as the iconic voices of Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago in Gears of War: E-Day. pic.twitter.com/x9uaH9R0sRNovember 7, 2024

Gears of War: E-Day trailer

Gears of War: E-Day | Official Announce Trailer (In-Engine) - Xbox Games Showcase 2024 - YouTube Watch On

We got to see the first (and currently only) Gears of War: E-Day trailer during the Xbox Showcase 2024 presentation, and it was a weird, somber affair. In the clip above, we see a young Marcus Fenix struggle against a Locust Horde Drone and pretty much watch him get his butt handed to him until the very last second when he finally manages to blow the enemy's head into smithereens.

We also see Dom make an appearance and a brief glimpse at the fallen city of Kalona, showing us the horrific results of the Locust Horde's last assault. It's all very moody and thematic but also packed with some nostalgia as well. For example the soundtrack used in the teaser is the Gary Jules version of Tears For Fears’ ‘Mad World'.

Now, if you remember the first Gears of War trailer, it also used Tears For Fears’ ‘Mad World.' However, Gary Jules's version of the song is a lot slower in tempo, and the effect is that the trailer seems a lot bleaker as a result, but in a good way. I mean, war isn't meant to be sunshine and rainbows, right?

Gears of War: E-Day gameplay

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

While we haven't seen any gameplay footage just yet for Gears of War, we do know that the upcoming shooter will slightly differ from recent titles in the series. There is going to be a great emphasis on the horror aspect of the story, in some aspects taking us back to the roots of the series itself, as confirmed by creative director Matt Searcy during an interview with IGN.

"We looked back at what people felt like when they played Gears of War or any of the Gears - Gears 4 included," Searcy explained. "But when people tell you what they remember playing, the things that stood out to them, the feelings, a lot of it is about these, kind of dark, almost horror-esque, scary moments."

Now, of course, the series that defined a lot of third-person shooters made today will be (you guessed it) still a third-person shooter. However, a post on Xbox Wire has also said that "The Coalition is working to recreate and improve the series’ trademark third-person action", with new technology. You'll still be charging between cover in life-or-death situations during the game's campaign. However, we may see tweaks and innovations in how the team weaves storytelling into all the action.

"It’s us revisiting the tone and the feeling of what makes Gears great, but we’re tapping into new techniques, new processes, and new technology that’s going to make the gameplay feel better than ever. It’s going to be awesome, a game that feels both truly new, and authentically Gears," Searcy said.

The game is being developed on Unreal Engine 5, and we're still waiting on confirmation regarding multiplayer settings. More updates are expected to be shared as we move into 2025. So, keep your eyes on this page.

Can you pre-order Gears of War: E-Day?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Currently, you can't pre-order Gears of War: E-Day. However, you can already wishlist the game on Steam. The title is also coming to Game Pass, so at least there is that to currently look forward too.

