Gears of War: E-Day is a prequel set 14 years before the original action game, and yes, Dom is back

At long last, we've been given our first look at the next Gears of War game. Officially titled Gears of War: E-Day, the next title in The Coalition's beloved third-person shooter series is actually a prequel, set 14 years before the events of the first game.

As you might have gathered from the name, the next installment is set during Emergence Day, and will star younger versions of both Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago. This time, they'll be facing the Locust Horde, which, in a post on Xbox Wire, are described as "subterranean monsters, grotesque and relentless, erupt from below, laying siege on humanity itself."

No gameplay has been revealed just yet, but the dramatic cinematic shown seems to be setting the scene for plenty of high-stakes action. Of course, it goes without saying that Dom's return is particularly exciting, too, especially for fans who never recovered from, ahem, certain events in Gears of War 3.

Unfortunately – but perhaps unsurprisingly – the reveal trailer hasn't given us any hints as to when Gears of War: E-Day is coming out, so we could be waiting a while before it's finally in our hands. When it does launch, though, we'll be able to play it on day one with Xbox Game Pass.

Gears of War: E-Day was a definite highlight of today's Xbox Games Showcase – Xbox clearly knew we'd be excited about it, too, as it was thrown in right at the end as a "one more thing" announcement. Today's broadcast was packed with other news and trailers though, including a fresh look at Fable , Dragon Age: The Veilguard , and more.

Check out our roundup of all the news out of today's Xbox and Bethesda event to keep track of all the latest trailers and announcements.