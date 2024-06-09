Gears of War: E-Day is a prequel set 14 years before the original action game, and yes, Dom is back
The next Gears of War game is set during Emergence Day
At long last, we've been given our first look at the next Gears of War game. Officially titled Gears of War: E-Day, the next title in The Coalition's beloved third-person shooter series is actually a prequel, set 14 years before the events of the first game.
As you might have gathered from the name, the next installment is set during Emergence Day, and will star younger versions of both Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago. This time, they'll be facing the Locust Horde, which, in a post on Xbox Wire, are described as "subterranean monsters, grotesque and relentless, erupt from below, laying siege on humanity itself."
No gameplay has been revealed just yet, but the dramatic cinematic shown seems to be setting the scene for plenty of high-stakes action. Of course, it goes without saying that Dom's return is particularly exciting, too, especially for fans who never recovered from, ahem, certain events in Gears of War 3.
Unfortunately – but perhaps unsurprisingly – the reveal trailer hasn't given us any hints as to when Gears of War: E-Day is coming out, so we could be waiting a while before it's finally in our hands. When it does launch, though, we'll be able to play it on day one with Xbox Game Pass.
Gears of War: E-Day was a definite highlight of today's Xbox Games Showcase – Xbox clearly knew we'd be excited about it, too, as it was thrown in right at the end as a "one more thing" announcement. Today's broadcast was packed with other news and trailers though, including a fresh look at Fable, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and more.
Check out our roundup of all the news out of today's Xbox and Bethesda event to keep track of all the latest trailers and announcements.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
Assassin's Creed Shadows' Naoe recalls the series' stealthier, RPG-less roots with a hidden blade, hood, and an awesome grapple
Black Ops 6 zombies is going back to basics with round-based play, dedicated operators, and self-contained maps as Treyarch set out "to create the best version of zombies"
Call of Duty has been treading water since Modern Warfare – and now Black Ops 6 is here to "define the future" of the franchise