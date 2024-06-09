Xbox Games Showcase live coverage - All the news out of the Xbox and Bethesda event

The Xbox Games Showcase is due to begin shortly, with the Summer Game Fest schedule slot lined up at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. The Bethesda and Xbox event will then lead directly into the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct live, which will be the full reveal of this year's Call of Duty title. There's no specific time for that to start so just stay on the line caller. We'll be covering the Black Ops 6 Direct live over on our other dedicated live blog so make sure to switch over when the time comes.

In terms of the Xbox Games Showcase itself, Microsoft has said that it'll be the first of its showcases to feature "games from our portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios, in addition to titles from our third-party partners".

Obviously part of that will be covered by the Black Ops 6 Direct, but it'll be interesting to see what the rest of the lineup includes.