Xbox Games Showcase live coverage - All the news out of the Xbox and Bethesda event
The Xbox Games Showcase is due to begin shortly, with the Summer Game Fest schedule slot lined up at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. The Bethesda and Xbox event will then lead directly into the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct live, which will be the full reveal of this year's Call of Duty title. There's no specific time for that to start so just stay on the line caller. We'll be covering the Black Ops 6 Direct live over on our other dedicated live blog so make sure to switch over when the time comes.
In terms of the Xbox Games Showcase itself, Microsoft has said that it'll be the first of its showcases to feature "games from our portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios, in addition to titles from our third-party partners".
Obviously part of that will be covered by the Black Ops 6 Direct, but it'll be interesting to see what the rest of the lineup includes.
What time is the Xbox Games Showcase?
The Xbox Games Showcase for 2024 starts today, June 9, at:
- 10am PDT
- 1pm EDT
- 6pm BST
According to that report, it's also supposedly going to include wide "build improvements" and "improved longevity", with things like new modular thumbsticks, haptic feedback, quieter buttons, and more.
The docs had it listed as a May 2024 launch, but seeing as those docs were from May 2022 no doubt things have changed since then.
I personally think it's pretty unlikely that Xbox announces new hardware today, but hey I've been wrong before. I personally would love to see the controller refresh that was detailed in the documents that were leaked as part of the Activision acquisition.
That is said to retain the same design as the current pads, but be quite the upgrade in terms of features. It'll allegedly have Xbox Wireless 2, Bluetooth 5.2 and Direct-to-Cloud functionality to improve overall connectivity and reduce latency regardless of what you're connected to.
But, more importantly for my wireless loving ass, it'll apparently include a rechargeable, swappable, battery as standard. Goodbye AA batteries, be GONE.
Let's start with the biggest rumor but also potentially most interesting, and that's the reports that Xbox could be about to reveal an Xbox handheld console.
Now, it's a little farfetched perhaps, but rumors of an Xbox handheld have been doing the rounds for a number of years now.
What's not clear is what kind of form that could take. A mini Series S? An Android powered streaming device? A cloud-based dedicated console? Or a genuine Game Pass powered Steam Deck rival?
Now myself and our Hardware Editor, Phil, agree that if an Xbox handheld finally shows up during the Xbox Games Showcase, we hope it’s not a PlayStation Portal rival. I just want to be able to access my Game Pass games on a plane, train, or anywhere I damn please. Please.
So with around two hours left to go until the Xbox Games Showcase, let's take a little walk around the Xbox gardens to see what we could expect to pop up at today's event.