World of Warcraft: The War Within kicks off the MMO's Worldsoul Saga in August
The War Within will be upon us in little over two months
World of Warcraft's next big expansion, The War Within, finally has a release date, and it's surprisingly soon.
During today's Xbox Games Showcase, World of Warcraft fans were treated to a dramatic new cinematic trailer setting the scene for the upcoming expansion, which serves as the first chapter in the MMORPG's Worldsoul Saga. As exciting as that all is though, the best part definitely came right at the end, with the news fans have been waiting for – The War Within is set to hit PC on August 26, meaning there's little over two months to wait for it. Let the countdown begin.
This story is developing…
Be sure to check out our roundup of all the news out of today's Xbox and Bethesda event so you don't miss a thing.
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
