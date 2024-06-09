World of Warcraft: The War Within kicks off the MMO's Worldsoul Saga in August

World of Warcraft's next big expansion, The War Within, finally has a release date, and it's surprisingly soon.

During today's Xbox Games Showcase, World of Warcraft fans were treated to a dramatic new cinematic trailer setting the scene for the upcoming expansion, which serves as the first chapter in the MMORPG's Worldsoul Saga. As exciting as that all is though, the best part definitely came right at the end, with the news fans have been waiting for – The War Within is set to hit PC on August 26, meaning there's little over two months to wait for it. Let the countdown begin.

This story is developing…

