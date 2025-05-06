Bungie reveals what's next for Destiny 2: "Multiyear" Fate Saga starts with Edge of Fate expansion in July, "Star Wars-inspired" Renegades expansion with LucasFilm in December

Stop thinking about GTA 6 trailer 2 for a minute, because after a year of experimental Episodes, Bungie announced the next year of full-fat Destiny 2 content today.

The Year of Prophecy begins the FPS MMO's next big arc, the "multiyear" Fate Saga, and it will see the release of two expansions: The Edge of Fate on July 15, and Renegades on December 2. These medium-sized expansions will be a bit bigger than Rise of Iron from Destiny 1, Bungie reiterated, and supported by free major updates.

The Edge of Fate is all about the Nine, a mysterious race of primordial beings who've acted more as fringe oddities in the Destiny universe until now. Renegades, meanwhile, proves that Destiny 2's recent Star Wars armor was actually foreshadowing: the whole expansion is "Star Wars-inspired," filled with "themes and elements drawn from the iconic sci-fi franchise."

"The Nine are individuals," Bungie explained during today's reveal stream, and not a collective. Some Nine have proven evil in the past, no doubt, but we may find surprising allies among their number as well. Even if "humanity and the Guardians, to many of them, are ultimately just bugs."

The Fate Saga harkens back to a pivotal line in the Destiny universe: "Guardians make their own fate." In today's news, Bungie asks a new question: "Are we bound by fate?" (Feels like we already answered that, folks, but go off.)



The Edge of Fate begins to answer this question with the introduction of "a new threat that predates everything Guardians know about Sol," the system that's always been the Destiny series' core setting.

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate | Cinematic Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Starring Warlock Vanguard Ikora and new ally Lodi, the Edge of Fate takes place on new destination Kepler, which plays into the Metroidvania-adjacent design Bungie teased previously. There's even an honest-to-goodness Metroid ball form, or at least a close-enough approximation.

Kepler was "inspired by the puzzle-solving and pathfinding challenges of Destiny 2’s dungeons and destination design which encourages deep exploration, mystery, and player-driven discovery," Bungie says.

The whole destination seems to revolve around a new mechanic called dark matter. You can use dark matter as fuel for a variety of abilities, including a way to "squeeze through tight spaces, jump and dash across terrain, and become a rolling force of destruction." There's also a Relocator Cannon that can teleport you farther distances. Mattermorph, meanwhile, combines dark matter with Strand to further manipulate your surroundings.

This is what 11 years of Destiny looks like, people. We can turn into a ball. Finally.

As its pre-order package reveals, The Edge of Fate will see a new campaign and raid, a fresh rewards pass, and a pre-order-exclusive Exotic Ghost and emblem. Buying the big Year of Prophecy edition gets you The Edge of Fate, Renegades, the next raid and dungeon, and all the upcoming rewards passes.

The pricier ultimate edition seems to bundle in some more cosmetics, but also a 'new' Exotic sniper rifle: No Land Beyond, which Destiny 1 players may remember fondly for its bolt-action, iron sighted beauty. No Land Beyond, with an ornament and catalyst, will be available at the Edge of Fate launch.

"The Fate Saga is gonna play out over several years," assistant game director Robbie Stevens said during Bungie's reveal stream. "We know where we're driving this car, we know where we're going with it. The conclusion of The Edge of Fate itself is gonna leave you with more questions than answers, and it's gonna be the catalyst into this new multiyear saga. We really want to return Destiny to being a game about big questions. The way we think about this is pouring jet fuel into the speculation engine."

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate | Official Gameplay Reveal - YouTube Watch On

This brings us to Renegades, which is a little more opaque for now. Renegades is the second expansion of the Year of Prophecy, and is billed as "a Destiny story at heart, but with a Star Wars-inspired take that's been a dream for us to explore."

"Renegades will introduce new Destiny characters, innovative activities, and evolved mechanics designed to surprise and delight players," Bungie adds.

Renegades will get its own dedicated reveal show in September. One big detail dropped today: LucasFilm Games is attached to Renegades, so expect it to go heavy on Star Wars.

Between and around these expansions, "core game updates" and distinct "major updates" will tune the game and aim to keep players invested. A batch of core updates will arrive on July 15, while the major updates, which are also free to all players, have names of their own.

Major update Ash & Iron is coming on September 9. Shadow & Order is coming much later on March 3, 2026. These updates will be around the size of Into the Light, Bungie teased.

Bungie's already announced a few big systemic changes. We're getting overhauled armor with more buildcrafting baked in – including "armor that starts with full energy," praise be – along with Diablo-style world tiers with escalating loot and challenge. Guns are getting new tiers, too, seemingly with improved stats at higher tiers. (All guns in "every major event" will feature shiny weapons, too, for you hoarders out there.)

Destiny 2: Renegades | Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Personally, I'm most excited by the shooting range being added to the Tower as a new, proper way to DPS test guns and abilities. It only took 11 years!

That said, the crown jewel is probably the Portal, a new UI hub for all Destiny activities.

"Players will be able to easily choose between Fireteam Ops, Pinnacle Ops, Crucible Ops, and the newly introduced Solo Ops," Bungie says of the Portal. "Fireteam Ops and Pinnacle Ops reinforce quick fireteam action and longer-form cooperative content, while the new Solo Ops activities are specifically designed for solo players who want short, self-contained gameplay sessions without the need for a fireteam.

"Additionally, players can tailor activities to match their desired gameplay and the specific rewards they are chasing. Fifty all-new modifiers will allow deeper gameplay customization and offer greater challenges for players, while curated activity rotations will ensure there is always something new to chase."

The Year of Prophecy technically kicks off today, May 6, with the release of the Rite of the Nine, a new activity available to all players. This is basically a dungeon remix starring Prophecy, Spire of the Watcher, and Ghost of the Deep.

Old encounters have gotten new twists, and dungeon weapons have updated perks and a Nine-esque look. Our old friend the Emissary is a focal point with the Rite of the Nine, setting up the Fate Saga.

"We don't expect Marathon to become Destiny 3": Bungie reckons "if you are a Destiny player who's not really interested in any PvP," Marathon is "probably not the game for you."