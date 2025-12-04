Destiny 2's Star Wars-themed expansion pulls in series-low Steam numbers while fans debate if Renegades is "pretty great" or a "$10 season disguised as a $30 Campaign"

News
By published

Lower than any season, episode, or major expansion

Destiny 2 Renegades trailer with Warlock holding blue lightsaber
(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2's latest expansion hasn't set the world on fire, as the Star Wars-themed update has had the worst launch numbers of any of Bungie's game expansions.

The SteamDB numbers for the Destiny 2: Renegades launch peaked at 71,278, which is the lowest peak in the game's history of expansions, seasons, and episodes. The previous low was with Episode Heresy, which peaked at 77,399, but compared to the other major expansions, it isn't even close: Lightfall reached 316,750, and Shadowkeep was considered low at 214,100.

Bungie and Star Wars owner hashed out the tone of new Destiny 2 expansion Renegades together, realized it can't "feel like a side quest": "What’s the bad version of this?"

TOPICS
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.