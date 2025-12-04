Destiny 2's Star Wars-themed expansion pulls in series-low Steam numbers while fans debate if Renegades is "pretty great" or a "$10 season disguised as a $30 Campaign"

Destiny 2's latest expansion hasn't set the world on fire, as the Star Wars-themed update has had the worst launch numbers of any of Bungie's game expansions.

The SteamDB numbers for the Destiny 2: Renegades launch peaked at 71,278, which is the lowest peak in the game's history of expansions, seasons, and episodes. The previous low was with Episode Heresy, which peaked at 77,399, but compared to the other major expansions, it isn't even close: Lightfall reached 316,750, and Shadowkeep was considered low at 214,100.

Alongside the playercounts, Renegades is currently getting a very mixed reception from Destiny 2 players, with one of the top posts on the Destiny 2 subreddit saying, "I can't fathom how Destiny's DLCs are either pretty great like Rise of Iron, Witch Queen, or Renegades, or absolutely atrocious like Lightfall, Shadowkeep, or Edge of Fate."

The user continues, "Now I know it's the first day, and I haven't even finished the campaign yet, but I am having a blast," while praising the new weapons, which are "super fun and not reskins for once," while saying "some bossfights feel innovative for Destiny Standards."

However, the Steam reviews tell a different story. The expansion currently sits at "Mixed" on Steam, with reviews calling it "$10 season disguised as a $30 Campaign" .

While another comments on it being a disappointing year for the game alongside Edge of Fate earlier this year, saying, "It's fine with me if Bungie wants to scale down Destiny, that's alright. What isn't alright is charging full price for obviously way less. 80$ for this year of content, 40$ for Edge of Fate & 40$ for Renegades is not okay. These are not 40$ expansions. At least not to me. They are more like 20$ expansions."

Bungie and Star Wars owner hashed out the tone of new Destiny 2 expansion Renegades together, realized it can't "feel like a side quest": "What’s the bad version of this?"