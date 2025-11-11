As Destiny 2 faces dwindling player counts, MIA roadmap, and another scrapped in-game currency, Sony admits the MMO has not met expectations following $3.6bn Bungie acquisition

Destiny 2 has disappointed with both its sales and user engagement, according to Sony's CFO

Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate reveal
(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2 hasn't been as successful as Sony hoped when it acquired developer Bungie, as the company's chief financial officer now admits that neither sales nor user engagement have "reached to the expectation we had" at the time of the $3.6 billion buyout in 2022.

In Sony's latest financial results presentation, the company mentions recording "impairment losses against a portion of Bungie, Inc.'s intangible and other assets in connection with Destiny 2," for a total of 31.5 billion yen, or over $204 million at the current exchange rate.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

