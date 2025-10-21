Bungie is once again "doing what we can to rebuild some trust" as it amputates Destiny 2's latest terrible currency and gives the MMO a pretty generous replacement

Destiny 2
Just a week after committing to the swift removal of Destiny 2's maligned Unstable Cores, Bungie has wheeled the MMO to the operating room and excised this particular cyst in a new update that brings a much more reasonable cost to the game's infusion economy.

Unstable Cores were added in the Edge of Fate expansion as the new means to grease the wheels of Power-boosting gear infusion, and to sum up months of player blowback, they really, really sucked. Bungie was finally convinced that they sucked, and last week, said in its latest U-turn that it would be deleting Unstable Cores entirely.

